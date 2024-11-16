All Lions

Aidan Hutchinson Highlights Early Rehab Workout

Aidan Hutchinson is already participating in aquatic exercises.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has already started the process of participating in aquatic exercises, a little over a month after he suffered a devastating leg injury against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Saturday morning, the talented defensive end showcased his exercise submerged in water.

Against the Cowboys in Week 6, the former No. 2 pick suffered a broke fibula and tibia in Detroit's dominant road victory against the NFC East squad.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed Hutchinson has already been around the practice facility to rehab from his injury. Linebacker Derrick Barnes also expressed this week he will be spending increased time in Motown rehabbing with his teammate.

Detroit Lions Week 11 Preview Against Jacksonville Jaguars

According to the Free Press, "The Lions have lost four of their top edge defenders this season in Barnes, Hutchinson (broken leg), Marcus Davenport (torn triceps) and John Cominsky (torn MCL). Davenport is out for the season, Cominsky could return for the playoffs, and Barnes said he's taking a Hutchinson-like approach to his rehab and holding out hope he can return for the Super Bowl."

Prior to his injury Hutchinson had recorded 45 pressures and 7.5 sacks through five games.

Lions preparing for Jaguars Travon Walker

The player selected ahead of Hutchinson, Travon Walker, is a player on the Jacksonville Jaguars defense the Lions offensive line must pay attention to this week.

“We did, we liked Travon when he was coming out. He was kind of, I guess, raw for an edge defender. He played more of that four-eyed defensive end at Georgia, but he’s got all of the physical ability you can have," said Campbell this week. "He plays stout, he’s physical, he’s explosive, he’s able to transition into rush, and you’re right, I feel like he’s grown every year. He’s a handful on the front side. You try to run at him, and you single him up on some one-on-one, he can be an issue. He’s somebody that we know we have to take care of and keep our eye out for because he is a good player.”

