Dan Campbell's wife shares cute morning routine after Lions blowout win

It's hard not to love the Detroit Lions head coach, especially when his wife Holly shows NFL fans how much of a normal dude he is in real life.

Matthew Graham

Nov 10, 2024: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell argues a call while playing against the Houston Texans.
Nov 10, 2024: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell argues a call while playing against the Houston Texans. / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Is there anyone more popular in the NFL with his fanbase than Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell?

After a laughably easy win (with crazy numbers to back it up) against the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6, the Lions are cruising along at 9-1 and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Campbell, who wears his emotions on his sleeve and is adored by his players and pretty much any NFL fan, is extremely likeable because he is so relatable.

His wife Holly gives her users a glimpse into their life, and many times it does feel so normal, even though her husband happens to be an NFL head coach for a franchise desperate for a Super Bowl victory after coming so agonizingly close last year, losing in the NFC Championship to the San Francisco 49ers in a game they probably should have won.

Dan Campbell
Nov 17, 2024: A fan holds up her Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell sign during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

The couple still manages to go out on date nights with giant seafood platters. And after a blowout victory, like any good husband, the 48-year-old head coach can take his wife out for a morning Starbucks coffee.

Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

On close examination, Mrs. Campbell has a latte. Our guess is Campbell drinks black coffee, although who knows, since The Athlete Lifestyle On SI crew was stunned to see a toy dog in the tough guy's lap. Even that's adorable!

Mrs. Campbell does get to do things that most regular folks may not get to do, like have a personal shopping spree at Gucci, dripped in the luxury brand from head to toe, including a baller coat. But that's the anomaly. And heck, the poor Campbells are so popular, they had to move after it was revealed where they lived in the Detroit area.

Holly Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

If Campbell and the Lions can fulfill a Super Bowl fantasy dream come true, the couple will never have to pay for a single thing anywhere in the state of Michigan.

