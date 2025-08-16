Patrick Mahomes' baby Golden steals the show in Chiefs QB's arms
While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares for the start of 2025 NFL season, fans are reliving the franchise's journey to last year's Super Bowl on "The Kingdom."
The series features Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their children, including the birth of daughter Golden Raye who arrived during the team's bye week heading into the playoffs.
"Brittany crushed it," Mahomes recalls of Golden's birth the show. "I was watching playoff games the entire day. She went to labor after one game.
"Baby was here before the next game, so I didn't even miss a playoff game. So, she is as locked in as I am as far as football goes."
Golden, now 7 months, joined big sister Sterling, 4, and brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2. Following the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes spent quality time this offseason getting acclimated to life as a family of five.
However, Brittany didn't share the first photo of Golden's face until June 12.
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Brought All 3 Kids to Cheer on the Kansas City Current
After returning the Chiefs' preseason road game against the Seattle Seahawks, Mahomes and his family took a trip to watch the Kansas City Current game on Saturday, August 16. Mahomes and his wife are co-owners of the team.
Golden looked absolutely adorable in a huge red bow and a KC Current onesie. Fans loved seeing Mahomes in full dad mode while watching the Current, currently ranked No. 1, take on the Orlando Pride.
