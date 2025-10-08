Dan Campbell Had Hilarious Metaphor About Trying to Defend Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs enter their Sunday Night Football clash this week against the Lions at just 2–3, but Detroit coach Dan Campbell isn't overlooking the challenge that comes with playing Kansas City.
In particular, Campbell is well aware of the daunting task that facing three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes still is. Mahomes can make throws on the move, under incredible duress or take it himself—he's currently the Chiefs' leading rusher—which makes him even trickier to defend.
Ahead of the matchup, Campbell was asked about if they have to adjust their blitz strategy due to the team's cornerback situation, especially as they go up against Mahomes.
"You've got to do a number of things with him. First of all, he can smell a rat from a mile away. If you're going to disguise, boy it better be worthy of a Grammy," Campbell told reporters of Mahomes on Wednesday. "This guy sees it all, and he smells [it] immediately. He can alter protections, he can get to different things in the passing game."
"Fifteen, man, there's clip after clip of it looks like they closed it down on him ... and all of a sudden he skipped out of one and he's going to ground and he flicks it through two defenders. That's him, and he's always that type of player. He's dangerous," Campbell added. "You think you've got a blind shot on him, you're running free, he knows you're there. He's gonna get ready to spin out, he's gonna duck, he's gonna dip, he's gonna dart. ... This guy, he's as loose as there is in our game."
The Lions have faced Mahomes once since Campbell took over as head coach in 2021, when Detroit beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 1 of 2023. In that 21–20 win, the Lions did a solid job of defending Mahomes, who went 21-for-39 for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and rushed for 45 yards on six carries. The Lions were unable to sack Mahomes in that game, but did break up five of his pass attempts.
Detroit will look to limit the impact of Mahomes and the Chiefs' burgeoning offense again on Sunday. Fortunately for the Lions, they have the NFL's top scoring offense through five weeks. Even if they aren't able to contain Mahomes, they can certainly keep up with him and win that way.