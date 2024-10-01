Livvy Dunne's adorable birthday photodump tribute from Paul Skenes
LSU gymnast and social media sensation Livvy Dunne is celebrating the big 2-2. On Tuesday, Livvy rang in October with her 22nd birthday and the heartfelt messages came pouring in.
Livvy was getting love from all angles, with teammate Annie Catherine sharing an epic throwback photo and devouring a cupcake with some Martinelli's sparkling rose in a stunning birthday nightie.
But, the one birthday shoutout everyone was waiting for was from boyfriend Paul Skenes.
MORE: Livvy Dunne's sweet birthday shoutouts from LSU teammates, sister Julz, & more
Skenes is fresh off of an incredible rookie campaign. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace earned an MLB All-Star nod for his efforts on the mound and Livvy was cheering him on from the stands every step of the way.
When it came time to shoutout his girlfriend, Skenes kept things simple.
Skenes wrote, "Happy birthday Liv!" followed by a heart emoji. Livvy appropriately responded with a heart emoji of her own. The real greatness of Skenes' post came with the candid photos of the couple which he shared.
A little behind-the-scenes look at what power couple love looks like.
Now that Skenes' season is over, he'll have plenty of free time to return to Baton Rouge where he can return the favor and cheer on Livvy from the stands as she hits the mats for her final year of eligibility.
The Tigers will be looking to repeat as national champions this season after clinching the first national title in school history earlier this year.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset