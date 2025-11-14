Livvy Dunne has 5-word brag about dating bf Paul Skenes after Cy Young Award win
Paul Skenes won the National League Cy Young Award in just his second season in MLB after taking home the NL Rookie of the Year last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He celebrated his big night with family, friends, and his famous influencer girlfriend Livvy Dunne. Speaking of Dunne, she’d post a big brag the day after about her relationship with Skenes.
Before Skenes’ names was called as the 2025 winner of the coveted award for the best pitcher in baseball, the 23-year-old Dunne turned heads in her black Pirates dress. She then showed off an MLB ballpark perk at their Jupiter, Florida home for the night for everyone to enjoy.
After the announcement there were also some elite treats for everyone.
Dunne went all out on the night for Skenes, including sharing a sweet moment of PDA for everyone to see after he won.
On Thursday, she’d share some more intimate moments on the night and five words in her Instagram post caption about Skenes: “Dating a Cy Young winner.” She’d add, “That’s it. That’s the post.”
Indeed she is, and he’s dating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in Dunne. Some people get to have their cake and eat it, too. Congrats to Paul Skenes.
