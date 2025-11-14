The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne has 5-word brag about dating bf Paul Skenes after Cy Young Award win

The influencer is one proud girlfriend of the National League’s best pitcher.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes won the National League Cy Young Award in just his second season in MLB after taking home the NL Rookie of the Year last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He celebrated his big night with family, friends, and his famous influencer girlfriend Livvy Dunne. Speaking of Dunne, she’d post a big brag the day after about her relationship with Skenes.

Before Skenes’ names was called as the 2025 winner of the coveted award for the best pitcher in baseball, the 23-year-old Dunne turned heads in her black Pirates dress. She then showed off an MLB ballpark perk at their Jupiter, Florida home for the night for everyone to enjoy.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

After the announcement there were also some elite treats for everyone.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne went all out on the night for Skenes, including sharing a sweet moment of PDA for everyone to see after he won.

On Thursday, she’d share some more intimate moments on the night and five words in her Instagram post caption about Skenes: “Dating a Cy Young winner.” She’d add, “That’s it. That’s the post.”

Indeed she is, and he’s dating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in Dunne. Some people get to have their cake and eat it, too. Congrats to Paul Skenes.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

