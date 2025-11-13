Livvy Dunne has cheesy Paul Skenes joke after Pirates pitcher wins Cy Young Award
Paul Skenes celebrated winning the National League Cy Young Award at his home with Livvy Dunne, family, and friends. Afterward, Skenes had a post where his girlfriend commented with a cheesy joke.
Skenes took home the coveted award in just his second season pitching with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He finished the season just 10-10 on a team that wasn’t very good, but he lead MLB with a 1.97 ERA.
On his big night, Dunne stole the show before the announcement in a stunning black dress. Then the two shared a sweet moment when he won (see link below).
There was an awesome cake and treats to be had, too.
But, first there were hot dogs for guests in their new Florida home thanks to an MLB ballpark-like hot dog roller the couple has.
Skenes would post after enjoying one of those hot dogs with mustard on it where he wrote, “sweet action” on his Instagram.
Done would comment in a cheesy way: “Got that dawg in him 🌭.”
She’d also post the same photo on her IG Stories and write, “certified glizzy gobbler ✅.”
Skenes deserves to down some hot dogs — and no doubt can at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds.
A toast to Paul Skenes on his big award as Livvy Dunne did as well. That’s a good way to wash down that hot dogs, too.
