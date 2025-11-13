Paul Skenes shares sweet moment with Livvy Dunne after winning Cy Young Award
Paul Skenes can add National League Cy Young Award winner to his impressive resume in just two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He shared a sweet moment with his family, friends, and his girlfriend Livvy Dunne after it was announced on Wednesday night.
While the 23-year-old Dunne upstaged him before the announcement rocking a head-turning black dress, the night was about her boyfriend winning after going 10-10 but leading the league with a 1.97 ERA.
Last year, Skenes won the NL Rookie of the Year award where Dunne also caught headlines for her fire-red dress on that night.
Skenes beat out Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Chrtopher Sanchez and Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the award. Former Pirates Cy Young Award winner in 1990 Doug Drabek had the honor to announce Skenes in front of his parents, friends, and, of course, Dunne. She’s give him a hug first after looking shocked hearing his name called.
It’s a great moment for Skenes in his career and to have Dunne by his side once again.
The announcement was made from their new home in Jupiter, Florida, where Dunne made sure to have an MLB-style hot dog machine going for everyone.
There was even an elite cake and treats ready for him.
What a night for Skenes, and for Dunne to be there to celebrate it with him. They have a lot to toast to.
