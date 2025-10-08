The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes have unreal MLB ballpark perk in new Florida home

The couple just bought a baller new home near Tiger Woods’ and are busy moving in.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tiger alumni Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne watch action against the UCLA Bruinsat Charles Schwab Field.
LSU Tiger alumni Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne watch action against the UCLA Bruinsat Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne just bought a new home and are furnishing it. It now has an unreal MLB ballpark perk to go with it.

The Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher and his former LSU gymnast and current influencer girlfriend Dunne actually just bought two places: The home in Jupiter, Florida, near Tiger Woods’ mansion, and an apartment in New York City.

Both need furniture as Dunne posted a photo in NYC eating sushi while on the floor.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

She did show off her unreal bathroom there, though, in a selfie.

But their newest “dream home” is the Florida one and Dunne posted at their new digs in the most Livvy Dunne way: At the pool.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

While the pool looked relaxing for her, putting together their bed like regular people do as a couple didn’t look so fun, though, as Skenes looked defeated.

Skenes did just share a way cooler purchase, though: They got an MLB-style hot dog roller.

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes/Instagram

Dunne was seen at lots of ballparks with Skenes as she traveled to home and away games. She once wrote, “bad day to be a hotdog” while scarfing one. She loves her ballpark hot dogs and now she can get them in the offseason, too.

That’s definitely a good start to getting the house set up.

Dunne also made sure to pack other essentials as well.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

