Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes have unreal MLB ballpark perk in new Florida home
Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne just bought a new home and are furnishing it. It now has an unreal MLB ballpark perk to go with it.
The Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher and his former LSU gymnast and current influencer girlfriend Dunne actually just bought two places: The home in Jupiter, Florida, near Tiger Woods’ mansion, and an apartment in New York City.
Both need furniture as Dunne posted a photo in NYC eating sushi while on the floor.
She did show off her unreal bathroom there, though, in a selfie.
But their newest “dream home” is the Florida one and Dunne posted at their new digs in the most Livvy Dunne way: At the pool.
While the pool looked relaxing for her, putting together their bed like regular people do as a couple didn’t look so fun, though, as Skenes looked defeated.
Skenes did just share a way cooler purchase, though: They got an MLB-style hot dog roller.
Dunne was seen at lots of ballparks with Skenes as she traveled to home and away games. She once wrote, “bad day to be a hotdog” while scarfing one. She loves her ballpark hot dogs and now she can get them in the offseason, too.
That’s definitely a good start to getting the house set up.
Dunne also made sure to pack other essentials as well.
