Josh Allen has perfect reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld's pregnancy announcement

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married at the end of May, and now they just revealed she’s pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The Buffalo Bills MVP quarterback is preparing for a huge game at the New England Patriots on Sunday with playoff implications, but he already scored the biggest win of the week.

Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, who just celebrated her 29th birthday on December 11, got married in a lavish Southern Calfornia wedding on May 31.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shows off retro Bills fit before Josh Allen’s snow game

Josh Allen/Instagram

Now, in stunning news, the actress and the football star announced she’s pregnant in adorable fashion with him kissing her and holding her baby bump.

RELATED: Josh Allen posts rare reaction to Hailee Steinfeld photos flexing wedding ring

How sweet!

Steinfeld and Allen keep their relationship pretty private and she snuck in the pregnancy video announcement in her latest issue of her newsletter Beau Society. At the end of her “29 moments I loved this year… in no particular order” she dropped at No. 29 “this video…” and showed the pregnancy reveal moment.

Fans had noticed Steinfeld might be pregnant when she wore this dress in November hiding her belly.

POV: The Dress of our Stunning Love 👑 Hailee Steinfeld looks like a Gray Rose that hasn't bloomed yet--if you keep an Open Mind on Art, you'll see it too. 🤦🏻‍♀️😊🩶 pic.twitter.com/uJ24SvELY1 — All About Hailee Steinfeld (@About_Hailee) November 22, 2025

The star actress has been to a few Bills games this season including her full Bills Mafia fit, and hugging Allen’s mom after a win. She also was seen getting cuddly with Allen at his jersey retirement at a Wyoming Cowboys game on November 22.

Josh Allen with Hailee Steinfeld at the Wyoming game | Fubo TV

Now, the couple has a lot more to celebrate this Christmas with their little bundle of joy on the way in 2026.

