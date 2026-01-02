Hailee Steinfeld shows off baby-bump stunner before Josh Allen, Bills final home game
Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld had a lot to celebrate in 2025. The actress shared new photos of the couple from the past year as well as a new baby bump one.
The Buffalo Bills MVP quarterback Allen is gearing up for the final game of the regular season — and the final one at original Highmark Stadium — in Buffalo against the New York Jets.
The 29-year-old Allen and his star actress wife Steinfeld just tied the knot on May 31 in a lavish Southern California wedding, and after her 29th birthday they posted an adorable video in the snow announcing her pregnancy.
In her latest issue of her fan newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld reflected on the past year of milestones:
“This past year — this holiday season included — has brought milestones, growth, and moments that have reshaped me in ways I’m still processing. Not all of them were loud or public, but they felt meaningful. When I think back on this year, the details blur, but the overall feeling doesn’t. It’s steadiness. A sense that I’m standing exactly where I’m meant to be. The holidays carried that same quiet ease. I allowed slow mornings to feel simple and romantic. Fewer plans meant more presence. I took time to just be and soak in this season of life exactly as it is, knowing life won’t always look this way.”
She also shared some adorable photos with her and Allen like this one:
But it was her baby-bump shadow stunner that really has fans talking.
When is Steinfeld due?
Allen hopes to bring Buffalo its first Super Bowl in 2026 before his baby also arrives sometime by mid-year.
The Bills failed to win the AFC East and will travel for Wild Card weekend. Will Steinfeld attend a playoff game pregnant as well?
