Hailee Steinfeld shows off baby-bump stunner before Josh Allen, Bills final home game

Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld had a lot to celebrate in 2025. The actress shared new photos of the couple from the past year as well as a new baby bump one.

The Buffalo Bills MVP quarterback Allen is gearing up for the final game of the regular season — and the final one at original Highmark Stadium — in Buffalo against the New York Jets.

The 29-year-old Allen and his star actress wife Steinfeld just tied the knot on May 31 in a lavish Southern California wedding, and after her 29th birthday they posted an adorable video in the snow announcing her pregnancy.

RELATED: Josh Allen handles awkward Hailee Steinfeld pregnancy question perfectly in Bills win

Josh Allen/Instagram

In her latest issue of her fan newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld reflected on the past year of milestones:

“This past year — this holiday season included — has brought milestones, growth, and moments that have reshaped me in ways I’m still processing. Not all of them were loud or public, but they felt meaningful. When I think back on this year, the details blur, but the overall feeling doesn’t. It’s steadiness. A sense that I’m standing exactly where I’m meant to be. The holidays carried that same quiet ease. I allowed slow mornings to feel simple and romantic. Fewer plans meant more presence. I took time to just be and soak in this season of life exactly as it is, knowing life won’t always look this way.”

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shows off retro Bills fit before Josh Allen’s snow game vs. Bengals

She also shared some adorable photos with her and Allen like this one:

hailee steinfeld and josh allen in newly shared picture pic.twitter.com/tbMAdYQdcu — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) January 2, 2026

But it was her baby-bump shadow stunner that really has fans talking.

MAMA STEINFELD. pic.twitter.com/HjWnxz2QW5 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) January 2, 2026

When is Steinfeld due?

Allen hopes to bring Buffalo its first Super Bowl in 2026 before his baby also arrives sometime by mid-year.

The Bills failed to win the AFC East and will travel for Wild Card weekend. Will Steinfeld attend a playoff game pregnant as well?

Josh Allen with Hailee Steinfeld at the Wyoming game | Fubo TV

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring