Livvy Dunne reveals 'invisible string' that led her to boyfriend Paul Skenes
Some things are just meant to be. And Livvy Dunne seems to feel that way about her relationship with her boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Though Dunne and Skenes have only been dating for the past two years, she received a sign from years ago that she was destined to encounter him. On Tuesday, July 29, Dunne’s mother discovered a memento from years before she met the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. Dunne took TikTok to share the lore.
"So right now I'm in [New] Jersey and my mom's moving stuff out of my house in Louisiana for me," Dunne said in the video., "And as we know, I was in college for five years. I have a lot of stuff at my house, and then my mom finds this."
The item in question? A ticket to an LSU vs. Air Force baseball game from February 2021. Though she wasn’t aware this was the first time she’d come across Skenes, it was a special occasion for Dunne.
“Paul was on Air Force's team — and that was my first college baseball game ever," said the former LSU gymnast. "And I didn't know him! That is crazy."
"I always knew he played LSU but I never thought I was at the game, like I didn't know I was there and I went to that game!" she continued. "That is just wild to me."
It was with this moment that Dunne connected the through lines, and came to the conclusion that she and Skenes were always destined to meet.
"Invisible strings are real," she said.
Now, Dunne is often seen cheering Skenes on at his Pirates games, dressed in stylish fits.
