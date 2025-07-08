Livvy Dunne rants after she and Paul Skenes denied Babe Ruth’s $1.6M NYC apartment
Livvy Dunne was so excited about purchasing a New York City apartment with boyfriend Paul Skenes until she was denied what she just revealed is Babe Ruth’s former apartment.
The 22-year-old multi-millionaire influencer and former NIL queen while a gymnast at LSU has been flexing a baller lifestyle a lot lately. She showed off an amazing vacation home on a Hamptons trip for 4th of July while chilling on the beach in a “red, white, & freckled” bikini.
She also was just in Florida where she showed off an amazing view of her “future home” there.
But she also had an apartment lined up in New York not far from where she is from in New Jersey. The catch was it was New York Yankees legend Ruth’s and she and her Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend were going to buy it “cash” and were set to get the keys when she learned the co-op board of the apartment building denied them in a vote. An unhappy Dunne took to TikTok to rant about it where she wrote, “I’m just disappointed that’s all 😭.”
Dunne said she was ready to make her first real estate purchase with this apartment and is “so upset” she didn’t get it, and that “it wasn’t financial.” She went on to say, “pretty much the people in the building voted to not have me live there,” as she annoyingly laughed out loud.
According to the listing, Ruth's former NYC apartment on the Upper West Side located at 345 West 88th Street for $1.59 million. The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom co-op is renovated into two units.
Too bad for Dunne and Skenes as that would’ve been nostalgic and nice tribute to Ruth, who was also a pitcher like the two-time All-Star Skenes.
