Livvy Dunne’s backless dress surprise has Paul Skenes swooning at MLB All-Star Game
Livvy Dunne has a habit of upstaging boyfriend Paul Skenes when it comes to his biggest moments. Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia, was no different with their walk on the red carpet.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast has been crazy busy since retiring with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses and runway walks, to crushing her Kentucky Derby dress, to showing off her “future home” on a beach in Florida, to traveling all over for Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games where she recently hinted he needed to put a ring on it while in Minnesota.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne rants after she and Paul Skenes denied Babe Ruth’s NYC apartment
We saw her outshine his big moments last year like when he was announced as the MLB Rookie of the Year and she was in a fire-red dress, and then in a blue stunner at the awards banquet in New York City, and even at a Pittsburgh Steelers game honoring him with her Pittsburgh NFL fit.
For Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby, Dunne turned heads in Daisy Dukes and white cowboy boots, but it was her backless blue dress on Tuesday that won the week even with Skenes in an elite suit and being a gentleman saving her from a fashion disaster.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko is orange creamsicle perfection in rare appearance
And here she is on the red carpet with the 23-year-old Skenes.
No matter what Skenes does in the game, he already won with Dunne by his side.
