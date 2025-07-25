Livvy Dunne has crazy amount of freckles in extreme up-close selfie on vacation
Livvy Dunne hit up Malibu where she soaked up the Cali sun and showed off her makeup-free freckled face while doing so.
The 22-year-old influencer and fomer LSU gymnast has been busy getting a lot of sun lately from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot, to her sun-burned Miami trip watching boyfriend Paul Skenes for the Pittsburgh Pirates road game, to her fit for Memorial Day where she wore a patriotic bikini, to her beach trip with Skenes after the MLB All-Star Game.
After all that, Dunne hit up Los Angeles where she teased working on “something cool.” After that, she enjoyed the California weather with a beach trip to Malibu where she showed off her tan.
She also flexed all of her freckles on her face in an extreme close-up.
Dunne is proud of her freckles and has previously showed them off in her “red, white, and freckled” look.
She also loves the beach and even previewed her “future home” from the Florida sand recently.
Where will Dunne be next? Wherever it is, she will no doubt find time in the sun.
