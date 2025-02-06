The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne is in T-shirt only for bedroom selfie rocking 3-word zen mantra

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer heats up the bedroom with her stunning look before the team’s trip to Alabama.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne of LSU Gymnastics
Livvy Dunne of LSU Gymnastics / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

We live in a world where Livvy Dunne wearing a T-shirt in her bedroom is news to write on. And we love it.

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer just crushed her sister Julz Dunne’s 24th birthday with an epic gift, followed by a sizzling bodysuit fit for a night out in New Orleans, Louisiana. That was just after she slayed in this blue dress and upstaged boyfriend Paul Skenes and his big night.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne crushes her blue dress look before boyfriend Paul Skenes’ big MLB awards dinner. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s birthday fit epically steals spotlight from LSU gymnast

Before Livvy and the denfending national champion #3 Lady Tigers packed their bags and headed to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the #14 Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Livvy showed off a casual practice look with some black minishorts. She followed that up with an even more casual look in a yellow T-shirt from her bedroom with three-words on it: Good Vibes Only. She had a four-word message for her post: “what my shirt says.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

She’s also flexing her gymnast calf there subtlety if you notice.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares sneak peek at daring uneven bar routine

Livvy also snapped another selfie outside in the 72-degree Baton Rouge “winter” while wearing the same shirt and going makeup-free.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Dunne has been riding “good vibes only” for a while now and into the season where she’s been a vital part of the team with her crucial score on the floor, and her epic double backflip move.

She hopes those good vibes carry over to Friday where she and the Lady Tigers hope to pick up their first road win of the season.

Livvy Dunne warms up on the uneven bars ahead of a meet against the Florida Gators at the PMAC.
Livvy Dunne warms up on the uneven bars ahead of a meet against the Florida Gators at the PMAC. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet

Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit

Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front

Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top

Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion