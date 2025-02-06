Livvy Dunne is in T-shirt only for bedroom selfie rocking 3-word zen mantra
We live in a world where Livvy Dunne wearing a T-shirt in her bedroom is news to write on. And we love it.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer just crushed her sister Julz Dunne’s 24th birthday with an epic gift, followed by a sizzling bodysuit fit for a night out in New Orleans, Louisiana. That was just after she slayed in this blue dress and upstaged boyfriend Paul Skenes and his big night.
Before Livvy and the denfending national champion #3 Lady Tigers packed their bags and headed to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the #14 Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, Livvy showed off a casual practice look with some black minishorts. She followed that up with an even more casual look in a yellow T-shirt from her bedroom with three-words on it: Good Vibes Only. She had a four-word message for her post: “what my shirt says.”
She’s also flexing her gymnast calf there subtlety if you notice.
Livvy also snapped another selfie outside in the 72-degree Baton Rouge “winter” while wearing the same shirt and going makeup-free.
Dunne has been riding “good vibes only” for a while now and into the season where she’s been a vital part of the team with her crucial score on the floor, and her epic double backflip move.
She hopes those good vibes carry over to Friday where she and the Lady Tigers hope to pick up their first road win of the season.
