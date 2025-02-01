Livvy Dunne surprises sister Julz with epic early birthday present in perfect pose
Livvy Dunne is making sure sister Julz Dunne feels extra special for her birthday with an elite early gift.
Dunne, 22, is in the middle of her final LSU gymnastics season where she had a crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida, and while she didn’t compete this past Friday vs. Missouri, she crushed her leotard selfie with “bestie” Haleigh Bryant after a fire entrance for the record crowd a Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
One of those in the crowd was Livvy’s older sister Julz, 23, who has been her No. 1 fan at events with her gold LSU cowgirl fit, and even upstaged Livvy’s celebration as seen in this epic photo from the last meet.
Livvy made sure to reward Julz, who also is the one behind Livvy’s social media empire, for her dedication with a baller early birthday present with a new Jeep. Dunne had the perfect pose when she delivered it, too. Julz wrote on Instagram, “No, I don’t think you guys understand. I have the best sister ever. Thank you for the early bday gift @livvydunne I love youuuuuuu.”
Livvy wrote, “LOVE U SO MUCH happy early bday!❤️ @julzdunne,” after Julz wrote, “just a girl and her new Jeep” and posted the two of them posing in it together.
That’s awesome. This isn’t the first time Livvy has given an elite gift, either. She got her mom a beach house for her birthday last year.
With over $4 million coming in on her NIL deals, Dunne can splurge a little.
Julz’s actually birthday is Tuesday, February 4. Livvy made sure it will be an unforgettable one, for sure.
