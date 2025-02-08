Livvy Dunne slays sparkly LSU purple, black leotard for Alabama showdown
Livvy Dunne and her No. 3 LSU teammates hit the road to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a big road SEC showdown with the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night where Dunne crushed yet another leotard selfie.
The defending national champions took a five-hour bus ride from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Dunne showed off her casual crop top for the long trip. Upon arrival, Dunne and teammate Ashley Jeffrey had a two-word hype post before the big meet.
Dunne hopes to help LSU get its first road win after losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks the last trip. Dunne has been a crucial part of the Lady Tigers this season with a big performance on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida. She also gave a sneak peek of her crazy uneven bar routine this week for Intersqaud Day.
On Friday before the meet, Dunne took some stunning looks in her LSU purple and black leotard. She even said, “warm up leo slay.”
Those leotards are fire.
Before leaving on the trip, Dunne also stunned with some other selfies including a T-shirt only look from the bedroom.
She’s clearly living her best life in her final season and enjoying moments like these with her teammates as seen in a cheerleader trio hug, and a leotard selfie with Haleigh Bryant, and her pose on a teammate’s lap while on the plane.
The team hopes they perform as good as Dunne looks with her leotard slay the rest of the season.
