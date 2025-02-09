Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes fit with Paul Skenes towering behind her
Livvy Dunne returned from LSU’s winning trip to Alabama and immediately made a splash in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX weekend.
Dunne, 22, and the Lady Tigers took a five-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa where Livvy rocked sweats and a crop top on the way for an SEC showdown with the Crimson Tide. She then slayed her purple and black leotard and her teammate selfie with freshman Kailin Chio.
After the squad picked up the win, Dunne returned to Louisiana where she got her party on in NOLA. Before heading out, she slayed a sizzling Daisy Dukes fit while crushing an epic selfie with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
It’s not the first time she upstaged him in a photo either: See her fire-red dress for his National League Rookie of the Year announcement, and her low-cut blue dress at his big MLB awards banquet in New York City.
Dunne then hit the Super Bowl party scene and posed with some other famous people like ring girl and influencer Sydney Thomas.
And with actress Emma Roberts.
Livvy is living it up and clearly enjoying herself in The Big Easy. No doubt there will be more viral moments from her throughout the weekend.
