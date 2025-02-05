Livvy Dunne celebrates sister Julz’s birthday in flawless black bodysuit, jeans
Livvy Dunne couldn’t let sister Julz Dunne steal her spotlight for long, even on Julz’s birthday.
On Tuesday, Livvy’s older sis celebrated her 24th birthday after Livvy got her a baller early gift a couple of days before. After all, Julz has been Livvy’s No. 1 fan at her meets with her cowgirl LSU fit and Livvy cutout head, and her epic celebration photo after a win.
While Julz wore the ultimate birthday fit to steal Livvy’s thunder earlier, Livvy said hold on a minute and brought the fire for the night out. Her all-black bodysuit and jeans was sure to turn lots of heads.
Wow, that will steal back the attention for sure.
Livvy has a habit of doing that. She’s upstaged boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on multiple occasions like her fire-red dress for the announcement of his Rookie of the Year award, then in the perfect Pittsburgh Steelers fit at a game honoring Skenes, and most recently in her stunning blue dress at his MLB awards banquet in New York City.
Julz’s posted they were at the fabulous Nobu in New Orleans. Hopefully, it was a fabulous birthday night for Julz and she — not Livvy — was indeed the center of attention again.
