The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne celebrates sister Julz’s birthday in flawless black bodysuit, jeans

The viral LSU gymnast couldn’t allow her older sister to steal the spotlight, even on her big day.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne couldn’t let sister Julz Dunne steal her spotlight for long, even on Julz’s birthday.

On Tuesday, Livvy’s older sis celebrated her 24th birthday after Livvy got her a baller early gift a couple of days before. After all, Julz has been Livvy’s No. 1 fan at her meets with her cowgirl LSU fit and Livvy cutout head, and her epic celebration photo after a win.

While Julz wore the ultimate birthday fit to steal Livvy’s thunder earlier, Livvy said hold on a minute and brought the fire for the night out. Her all-black bodysuit and jeans was sure to turn lots of heads.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's mom steals daughter's spotlight in adorable selfie together

Livvy Dunne and Julz Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Wow, that will steal back the attention for sure.

Livvy has a habit of doing that. She’s upstaged boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on multiple occasions like her fire-red dress for the announcement of his Rookie of the Year award, then in the perfect Pittsburgh Steelers fit at a game honoring Skenes, and most recently in her stunning blue dress at his MLB awards banquet in New York City.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU all-black leotard with three-word inspiration on the front

Julz’s posted they were at the fabulous Nobu in New Orleans. Hopefully, it was a fabulous birthday night for Julz and she — not Livvy — was indeed the center of attention again.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet

Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit

Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front

Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top

Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion