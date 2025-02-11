Luka Doncic's fiancée shares reaction to Lakers debut with daughter by her side
The Dallas Mavericks stunned the NBA world by suddenly trading away superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles on Feb. 1.
In the blockbuster trade, Dallas sent Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-rounder. The Utah Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick via the Clippers and the Mavericks' 2025 second-rounder.
Less than two weeks later, Doncic made his Lakers debut against the Jazz on Feb. 10. Cheering the 25-year-old Slovenian point guard at the Crypto.com arena on Monday night, his fiancé, Anamaria Goltes, their daughter, Gabriela, and his mom, Mirjam Poterbin.
Doncic proposed to Goltes in July 2023 and they welcomed Gabriela six months later. While sitting in the stands during Doncic's first game alongside fellow Lakers star LeBron James, she sent a message to her longtime love and future husband. She posted a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "77 ❤️."
The Slovenian model doesn't post a lot on Instagram, however, she always turns heads with a new post, especially when she's rocking custom Doncic gear at games
While Goltes has not commented on their exit from Dallas, her future mother-in-law posted a strong message following the shocking trade. Poterbin wrote to Doncic on Instagram, "I just want you to know how proud I am of you as you start this new chapter in your journey. You’ve always shown strength, courage, and determination, and I have no doubt you’re going to do amazing things."
"Whatever challenges come your way, remember that you’ve got everything inside you to handle them. Stay true to yourself, trust in your abilities, and don’t be afraid to lean on those who care about you when you need support.I’m always here for you, cheering you on every step of the way and can’t wait to see where this journey takes you!"
