Madison Beer gives Justin Herbert love in his Chargers post hinting official status
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are all but hard launched on their relationship. The pop star was just seen at the Los Angeles Chargers’ thrilling win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and then on Monday she liked Herbert’s post about the win.
The 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert were spotted together back in August when the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”. They then were seen holding hands with a bottle of wine on the way to a friend’s house.
She was then seen cheering on the Chargers after Herbert led the team to a last-second winning field wind vs. the Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
She also posted from her seat:
Herbert was still touting the big “W” on Monday in a post that Beer liked.
With the Chargers at 3-0 and Herbert playing well with six touchdowns and only one interception on the season, fans are loving the luck Beer is bringing their QB and the team.
Will Beer show up in New York on Sunday when Herbert and the Chargers take on the New York Giants on the road?
