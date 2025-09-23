The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Madison Beer gives Justin Herbert love in his Chargers post hinting official status

The pop star was at Sunday’s big win in Los Angeles, and now made sure to show the quarterback the love on social media the day after.

Madison Beer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Madison Beer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are all but hard launched on their relationship. The pop star was just seen at the Los Angeles Chargers’ thrilling win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and then on Monday she liked Herbert’s post about the win.

The 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert were spotted together back in August when the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”. They then were seen holding hands with a bottle of wine on the way to a friend’s house.

She was then seen cheering on the Chargers after Herbert led the team to a last-second winning field wind vs. the Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

She also posted from her seat:

Madison Beer/Instagram

Herbert was still touting the big “W” on Monday in a post that Beer liked.

Justin Herbert/Instagram

With the Chargers at 3-0 and Herbert playing well with six touchdowns and only one interception on the season, fans are loving the luck Beer is bringing their QB and the team.

Will Beer show up in New York on Sunday when Herbert and the Chargers take on the New York Giants on the road?

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

