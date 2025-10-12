The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mark Sanchez's ex-girlfriend has extremely harsh words for father of their son

The former Jets star and Fox Sports analyst got crushed from his ex-girlfriend Bobby, and mother of their

Matthew Graham

Sep 8, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

When it rains, it pours for Mark Sanchez.

Finally getting out of the hospital and then immediately getting booked so that the 38-year-old former New York Jets star turned popular Fox Sports analyst could finally leave Indiana, a defeated-looking Sanchez gave his first public comments to Max Lewis of the local Indianapolis Fox affiliate.

Mark Sanchez
Jan. 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL and USC football player Mark Sanchez (right) and wife American actress Perry Mattfeld (left) with son Daniel Sanchez (center) attend the game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Right now I’m just focused on my recovery," Sanchez told Lewis. "And I just wanted to thank the first responders… I’m grateful for that… I’m recovering slowly. It’s a long process."

To add insult to literal injury, the former USC standout's ex-girlfriend, model Bobby T, posted a statement on her Instagram Stories that crushed the father of their 8-year-old son, Daniel.

You can read the entire note below, but part of the most damaging words include, "Sadly, none of this is surprising to me."

Further on after saying she was with their son when the news broke, "At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."

Mark Sanchez, Bobby T
Bobby T comments on the Mark Sanchez situation. / Bobby T/Instagram

Sanchez's wife, actress Perry Mattfeld, and mother of their twin newborn daughters, born in March, still hasn't comment publicly.

Perry Mattfeld
Sept. 24, 2025; Perry Mattfeld attends the "Chad Powers" premiere in Pasadena, California. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bobby T, real name Erin Campaneris, talked about a ripple effect. Let's hope that can now be limited with so many lives now changed forever.

