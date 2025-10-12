Mark Sanchez's ex-girlfriend has extremely harsh words for father of their son
When it rains, it pours for Mark Sanchez.
Finally getting out of the hospital and then immediately getting booked so that the 38-year-old former New York Jets star turned popular Fox Sports analyst could finally leave Indiana, a defeated-looking Sanchez gave his first public comments to Max Lewis of the local Indianapolis Fox affiliate.
"Right now I’m just focused on my recovery," Sanchez told Lewis. "And I just wanted to thank the first responders… I’m grateful for that… I’m recovering slowly. It’s a long process."
To add insult to literal injury, the former USC standout's ex-girlfriend, model Bobby T, posted a statement on her Instagram Stories that crushed the father of their 8-year-old son, Daniel.
You can read the entire note below, but part of the most damaging words include, "Sadly, none of this is surprising to me."
Further on after saying she was with their son when the news broke, "At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."
Sanchez's wife, actress Perry Mattfeld, and mother of their twin newborn daughters, born in March, still hasn't comment publicly.
Bobby T, real name Erin Campaneris, talked about a ripple effect. Let's hope that can now be limited with so many lives now changed forever.
