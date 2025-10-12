Mark Sanchez Makes First Comments Since Arrest in Indianapolis
Mark Sanchez was booked and released from an Indiana jail early Sunday morning, and, before getting in a car to make his exit, the former NFL quarterback made his first statements since being arrested and charged with a felony last week.
"Right now I’m just focused on my recovery and I just wanted to thank the first responders," Sanchez said to Fox 29 reporter Max Lewis.
Sanchez was arrested last weekend and is facing a felony battery charge, as well as other charges, after he allegedly got in a physical confrontation with a 69-year-old truck driver outside of an Indianapolis hotel. Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Week 5 Raiders-Colts game for Fox. He didn't work that game and will not be working this weekend.
The 38-year-old didn't have a lot to say but thanked a surgeon for saving his life.
“I’m grateful for that," Sanchez said. "Sorry I can’t answer all of your questions. I’m recovering slowly. It’s a long process."
Here's video from his entrance to the jail and his exit, where he spoke with the reporter.
According to the police report, Sanchez was stabbed three times in the abdomen and pepper-sprayed by the truck driver, who suffered injuries to his head, neck and jaw.
Up next for Sanchez is a pretrial conference on Nov. 5.