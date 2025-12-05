Mark Sanchez shows off wife Perry, twin baby girls for first time since getting fired

It has been a shocking fall from grace for Mark Sanchez.

As I had written when the former USC and New York Jets star got fired from Fox Sports after the stunning turn of events in Indianapolis when he was stabbed, and then eventually arrested, it was only a matter of time before he'd start to make his comeback.

Jan. 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL and USC football player Mark Sanchez (right) and wife American actress Perry Mattfeld (left) with son Daniel Sanchez (center) attend the game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It looks like that road to recovery, hopefully in every sense of the word, has started in a telling and candid post from Sanchez, showing off his actress wife, Perry Mattfeld, and their twin baby girls for the first time in an unexpected Instagram post.

Mark Sanchez with his wife Perry Mattfeld | IMAGO / Cover-Images

"This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters," Sanchez wrote. "But this one hits different. I’m just grateful—to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids. Thank you to the people who kept me standing and gave my family opportunities to share moments like these. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy and peaceful holiday season."

In the second photo is his 8-year-old son Daniel, with the twin girls, which is great to see given Daniel's mother, model Bobby T, had extremely harsh words for Sanchez after the incident only a couple of months ago.

"Sadly, none of this is surprising to me," Bobby T wrote at the time as part of a long Instagram Stories note.

It had been unclear if his current wife, Mattfeld, 31, a very accomplished actress and former USC cheerleader, would forgive Sanchez, 39.

Sept. 24, 2025; Perry Mattfeld attends the "Chad Powers" premiere in Pasadena, California. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Luckily, it seems like she has and now hopefully Sanchez can first get his life back in order, and then his once extremely promising career.

In the world of sports media, everyone gets a second chance. It seems like the back-to-back AFC Championship QB is mounting his Rocky-like comeback starting now.

Nov. 24, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Mark Sanchez and son Daniel attend the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

