Mark Sanchez getting fired by Fox Sports is sad end for now, but he'll be back

It was assumed that Fox Sports would fire the former New York Jet and USC star. Will he ever be able to get his reputation and career back on track?

Matthew Graham

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Mark Sanchez attends the Pac-12 Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Mark Sanchez attends the Pac-12 Championship game at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While Tom Brady stole most of the headlines with his 10-year, $375 million contract for Fox Sports, Mark Sanchez was becoming one of the most liked NFL analysts across any network.

Unfortunately that has officially all ended, for now, when the former New York Jets and USC star has been fired after his arrest as a result of the bizarre stabbing incident when the 38 year old was in Indy to cover an Indianapolis Colts game.

Mark Sanchez, Perry Mattfeld
Mark Sanchez with his wife Perry Mattfeld / IMAGO / Cover-Images

As his mental and physical health are the most important factors in his road back to recovery, will the former Jets quarterback, who led them to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in his first two seasons, be able to resurrect his promising career?

First Sanchez needs to acknowledge, then conquer his demons

Mark Sanchez, Perry Mattfeld
Jan. 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL and USC football player Mark Sanchez (right) and wife American actress Perry Mattfeld (left) with son Daniel Sanchez (center) attend the game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It seems obvious that Sanchez was flying too close to the sun, and at the time of his arrest, he looked defeated talking to Max Lewis of the local Fox Indy affiliate.

"Right now I’m just focused on my recovery," Sanchez told Lewis. "And I just wanted to thank the first responders… I’m grateful for that… I’m recovering slowly. It’s a long process."

His ex-girlfriend, model Bobby T, and also the mother of their 8-year-old son Daniel, didn't hold back, crushing Sanchez with her statement that she posted on her Instagram Stories last month.

"Sadly, none of this is surprising to me," Bobby T wrote, making it clear that she felt continued animosity to his actions and concern over his behavior.

Mark Sanchez, Bobby T
Bobby T comments on the Mark Sanchez situation. / Bobby T/Instagram

Sanchez is now married to actress Perry Mattfeld, and the couple has baby twin daughters, who were born in March.

The former first-round pick has laid low, but eventually it'll be time to acknowledge his disastrous mistake, do a public mea culpa, and try to rehabilitate his image.

America forgives likeable NFL stars

Mark Sanchez
Aug. 24, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) drops back to pass during warmups before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There have been countless examples over the years. Michael Vick immediately comes to mind.

It will be a longer road than a more recent example like Jon Gruden, who has fully rehabilitated his reputation, now a hot name for any fanbase when a big-time NFL or college football team is struggling. The Super Bowl winning coach of course never had any physical violence involved, but the blueprint is there.

Jon Gruden
Former NFL coach Jon Gruden have a laugh while attending an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lay low. Apologize. Act contrite. Then the Barstool Sports of the world will come calling, and the infectious personality that Sanchez consistently showed on-air that made him a budding A-list analyst will win win people over.

Plus as we mentioned earlier, Sanchez is still only 38. Time is on his side, and given he has major name recognition for both college football and the NFL, the path back is that much easier.

So yes, a sad day for Sanchez and his family. But as long as he gets his personal demons in order, there is no doubt that he'll be back.

Mark Sanchez
Sept. 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez talks with Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) before the game against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

