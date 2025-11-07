Mark Sanchez getting fired by Fox Sports is sad end for now, but he'll be back
While Tom Brady stole most of the headlines with his 10-year, $375 million contract for Fox Sports, Mark Sanchez was becoming one of the most liked NFL analysts across any network.
Unfortunately that has officially all ended, for now, when the former New York Jets and USC star has been fired after his arrest as a result of the bizarre stabbing incident when the 38 year old was in Indy to cover an Indianapolis Colts game.
RELATED: Who is Mark Sanchez's wife Perry Mattfeld?
As his mental and physical health are the most important factors in his road back to recovery, will the former Jets quarterback, who led them to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in his first two seasons, be able to resurrect his promising career?
First Sanchez needs to acknowledge, then conquer his demons
RELATED: Mark Sanchez breaks silence to tribute Nick Mangold in heartfelt note
It seems obvious that Sanchez was flying too close to the sun, and at the time of his arrest, he looked defeated talking to Max Lewis of the local Fox Indy affiliate.
"Right now I’m just focused on my recovery," Sanchez told Lewis. "And I just wanted to thank the first responders… I’m grateful for that… I’m recovering slowly. It’s a long process."
His ex-girlfriend, model Bobby T, and also the mother of their 8-year-old son Daniel, didn't hold back, crushing Sanchez with her statement that she posted on her Instagram Stories last month.
"Sadly, none of this is surprising to me," Bobby T wrote, making it clear that she felt continued animosity to his actions and concern over his behavior.
RELATED: Nick Mangold's funeral has perfect gesture from his former Jets teammate
Sanchez is now married to actress Perry Mattfeld, and the couple has baby twin daughters, who were born in March.
The former first-round pick has laid low, but eventually it'll be time to acknowledge his disastrous mistake, do a public mea culpa, and try to rehabilitate his image.
America forgives likeable NFL stars
There have been countless examples over the years. Michael Vick immediately comes to mind.
It will be a longer road than a more recent example like Jon Gruden, who has fully rehabilitated his reputation, now a hot name for any fanbase when a big-time NFL or college football team is struggling. The Super Bowl winning coach of course never had any physical violence involved, but the blueprint is there.
Lay low. Apologize. Act contrite. Then the Barstool Sports of the world will come calling, and the infectious personality that Sanchez consistently showed on-air that made him a budding A-list analyst will win win people over.
Plus as we mentioned earlier, Sanchez is still only 38. Time is on his side, and given he has major name recognition for both college football and the NFL, the path back is that much easier.
So yes, a sad day for Sanchez and his family. But as long as he gets his personal demons in order, there is no doubt that he'll be back.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky