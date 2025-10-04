The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Matt Shaw’s wife Danielle shows off Cubs WAGs ready for Brewers showdown

The Chicago third baseman’s wife steals the show with the other wives and girlfriends right before the game in Milwaukee.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) reacts before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) reacts before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday. While the team is making headlines on the field, third baseman Matt Shaw’s wife Danielle turned heads with the other Cubs WAGs before the game.

The 23-year-old Shaw came recently into the national spotlight for missing a Cubs game to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial.

His wife ended a month of silence for Game 3 of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres where she dropped a winning fit.

Matt Shaw, Danielle Shaw
Matt Shaw lifts his wife Danielle up celebrating the Cubs' Game 3 win against the San Diego Padres. / Danielle Shaw/Instagram

She was back the NLDS with the rest of the Cubs WAGs for a group photo before first pitch at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Cubs WAGs
Danielle Shaw/Instagram

Shaw was the 13th pick by the Cubs in the 2023 MLB Draft, and before finally making it to the big club this season for their Opening Day roster, the former Maryland Terrapins star and All-Big Ten performer married Danielle in a courthouse ceremony in late February.

While Shaw focuses on trying to help the Cubs get to the NLCS round, his wife is trending with her game-day fits and WAGs photos.

Danielle Shaw
Danielle Shaw/Instagram

