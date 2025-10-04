Matt Shaw’s wife Danielle shows off Cubs WAGs ready for Brewers showdown
The Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday. While the team is making headlines on the field, third baseman Matt Shaw’s wife Danielle turned heads with the other Cubs WAGs before the game.
The 23-year-old Shaw came recently into the national spotlight for missing a Cubs game to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial.
His wife ended a month of silence for Game 3 of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres where she dropped a winning fit.
She was back the NLDS with the rest of the Cubs WAGs for a group photo before first pitch at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Shaw was the 13th pick by the Cubs in the 2023 MLB Draft, and before finally making it to the big club this season for their Opening Day roster, the former Maryland Terrapins star and All-Big Ten performer married Danielle in a courthouse ceremony in late February.
While Shaw focuses on trying to help the Cubs get to the NLCS round, his wife is trending with her game-day fits and WAGs photos.
