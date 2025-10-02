The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Matt Shaw's wife Danielle shows off Cubs fit for Padres Game 3 ending silence

The Chicago Cubs third baseman faces a must-win game, and his wife Danielle returned to social media after nearly a month break to flex her support.

Matthew Graham

Sep 19, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) high fives teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Sep 19, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) high fives teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs are in a must-win Game 3 in the NL Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres today, and it was the perfect time for third baseman Matt Shaw's wife Danielle to break her social media silence.

Shaw had been in the spotlight for missing a Cubs game to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial, especially after New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen had questioned his decision, calling it "weird." Shaw went three for four with an RBI and three runs scored when he came back in a 10-3 win over the Mets.

Sep 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) runs back to the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"My connection with Charlie was through our faith," Shaw said. "Whatever backlash comes is OK. I feel strong about my faith, and that what was meant to be happened."

Given the extra scrutiny, Shaw's wife Danielle, understandably, a fitness influencer and epilepsy awareness advocate, took a break from social media for nearly a month, but returned today to post on her Instagram Stories that she's there to support her husband. (Hopefully Danielle can bring Shaw good luck since he's still hitless in the postseason.)

Rocking a Cubs letterman jacket with Shaw's No. 6, Danielle is all smiles as she takes a selfie with a friend before the high-stakes Game 3 in the best of three decider.

Danielle Shaw attends Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. / Danielle Shaw/Instagram

Shaw, 23, was the 13th pick by the Cubs in the 2023 MLB Draft, and before finally making it to the big club this season for their Opening Day roster, the former Maryland Terrapins star and All-Big Ten performer married Danielle in a courthouse ceremony in late February.

Since then, Danielle has been sharing fitness influencer posts and her life as a Cubs WAG, with her last post before today coming in early September from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field after a Chicago "W."

Shaw, Danielle, and the rest of Cubs nation are hoping for another "W" today to set up a MLB playoffs Division Series against their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers.

Sep 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) celebrates with third base Matt Shaw (6) after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

