Matt Shaw's wife Danielle shows off Cubs fit for Padres Game 3 ending silence
The Chicago Cubs are in a must-win Game 3 in the NL Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres today, and it was the perfect time for third baseman Matt Shaw's wife Danielle to break her social media silence.
Shaw had been in the spotlight for missing a Cubs game to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial, especially after New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen had questioned his decision, calling it "weird." Shaw went three for four with an RBI and three runs scored when he came back in a 10-3 win over the Mets.
"My connection with Charlie was through our faith," Shaw said. "Whatever backlash comes is OK. I feel strong about my faith, and that what was meant to be happened."
Given the extra scrutiny, Shaw's wife Danielle, understandably, a fitness influencer and epilepsy awareness advocate, took a break from social media for nearly a month, but returned today to post on her Instagram Stories that she's there to support her husband. (Hopefully Danielle can bring Shaw good luck since he's still hitless in the postseason.)
Rocking a Cubs letterman jacket with Shaw's No. 6, Danielle is all smiles as she takes a selfie with a friend before the high-stakes Game 3 in the best of three decider.
Shaw, 23, was the 13th pick by the Cubs in the 2023 MLB Draft, and before finally making it to the big club this season for their Opening Day roster, the former Maryland Terrapins star and All-Big Ten performer married Danielle in a courthouse ceremony in late February.
Since then, Danielle has been sharing fitness influencer posts and her life as a Cubs WAG, with her last post before today coming in early September from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field after a Chicago "W."
Shaw, Danielle, and the rest of Cubs nation are hoping for another "W" today to set up a MLB playoffs Division Series against their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers.
