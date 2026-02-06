Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Steals MVP Spotlight in Black Dress Matching Daughters
The whole Stafford family came to watch Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at the 2026 NFL Honors awards event where he’s up for Most Valuable Player where he and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots are battling it out. His wife and daughters certainly stole his spotlight.
Stafford is fresh off losing a heartbreaking NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks and hoped to be playing this week in the Bay Area with his team in Super Bowl LX, but tonight will be about him.
The 37-year-old QB had the most yards passing with 4,707, and led the league with 46 touchdowns and had only eight interceptions.
While Stafford was a star on the field, his family has been all season as well. In the playoffs we saw them in their custom preppy Rams coats that were an odd color, and their slick-black winter coats at Chicago and many adorable moments before games like below.
Kelly even had the girls fitted with the perfect MVP shoutout for a game.
For Thursday’s NFL Honors, the whole family flew out. Kelly posted this earlier in the day:
Then, the whole family walked the red carpet with mom stunning in a black dress and the four daughters all adorably matching in their dresses.
And another video:
Whether or not he wins his first MVP award in his amazing career that includes winning the 2022 Super Bowl he’s clearly winning at life with his family.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.