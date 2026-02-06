Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Steals MVP Spotlight in Black Dress Matching Daughters

The whole Stafford family came to watch Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at the 2026 NFL Honors awards event where he’s up for Most Valuable Player where he and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots are battling it out. His wife and daughters certainly stole his spotlight.

Stafford is fresh off losing a heartbreaking NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks and hoped to be playing this week in the Bay Area with his team in Super Bowl LX, but tonight will be about him.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

RELATED: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Rams Star’s Amazing Dad Move After Loss

The 37-year-old QB had the most yards passing with 4,707, and led the league with 46 touchdowns and had only eight interceptions.

While Stafford was a star on the field, his family has been all season as well. In the playoffs we saw them in their custom preppy Rams coats that were an odd color, and their slick-black winter coats at Chicago and many adorable moments before games like below.

Kelly even had the girls fitted with the perfect MVP shoutout for a game.

RELATED: Cooper Kupp's Wife Anna Causes Stir in Seahawks Coat vs. Former Team Rams

For Thursday’s NFL Honors, the whole family flew out. Kelly posted this earlier in the day:

Matthew Stafford and daughter | Kelly Stafford/Instagram

Then, the whole family walked the red carpet with mom stunning in a black dress and the four daughters all adorably matching in their dresses.

The whole Stafford family is here 🥹



NFL Honors on NBC/NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus & Peacock pic.twitter.com/MsFibRoUFU — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

And another video:

MVP finalist Matthew Stafford and his family arrive for the NFL Honors 🔥



(via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/35EtYu42u2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2026

Whether or not he wins his first MVP award in his amazing career that includes winning the 2022 Super Bowl he’s clearly winning at life with his family.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) kisses his daughters before playing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex