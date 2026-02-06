Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Posts Stunning Selfie as Patriots QB Loses MVP Award

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye did not win the Most Valuable Player Award at the 2026 NFL Honors awards show in San Francisco on Thursday night, but he was instead busy worrying about getting ready for Super Bowl LX vs. the Seattle Seahawks. And while other WAGs stunned in their dresses, his wife Ann Michael posted her own head-turning selfie.

Maye was a favorite for the award along with the Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, who took home the hardware. Maye will gladly trade that in for a Super Bowl, which Stafford won in 2022.

Drake Maye (left) and Sam Darnold will battle it out in Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has the Patriots back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019 when they won a sixth title all under Tom Brady. Now, all that’s standing in Maye’s way for a 7th one in New England is one Sunday game.

What a regular season Maye had, too, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

While Maye was the Patriots team MVP, his wife was off the field with her TikTok cooking shows that have fans going crazy, and her fire fits like her wild red pants, and her sweatshirt with a message on it for her hubby, and her sweet custom winter look below in the AFC Championship game.

While the award show was going on, right before they announced the MVP winner, Ann Michael posted this selfie in a sleeveless sparkly top fit.

Ann Michael Maye’s selfie | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

No doubt she’ll bring a super look as well on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Mayes likely knew he didn’t win as his coach Mike Vrabel won Coach of the Year and had a speech prepared with the award.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Maye even addressed getting married young this week when asked about his wife.

Patriots Quarterback @DrakeMaye2 says he doesn’t regret getting married young & urges his teammates to do the same.



“There’s no better feeling than coming home to a wife who loves you, cares for you, & is worried about your best interests.”



We need more of this in our culture. pic.twitter.com/6CtnTD0NqM — Danielle Gill (@danielledsouzag) February 5, 2026

