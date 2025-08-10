The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Megan Thee Stallion slays Klay Thompson's pizza workout with chain around chest

The hilarious fun times with Klay Thompson and girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion continue.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Let's hope Shaq is wrong, because the adventures of Klay Thompson and girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion are must-see social media content.

In the latest installment, the popstar and her Dallas Mavericks shooting guard boyfriend return to the gym, with the "Savage" hitmaker doing another installment of attempting to match anything the former Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion does in his intense workout sessions.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on boyfriend Klay Thompson’s new adventure

Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
IMAGO/NurPhoto

And Stallion lives up to the name. The 30-year-old, San Antonio, Texas native crushed it.

RELATED: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit with one regret

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Stallion started off mastering something awful called a skater squat with a literal chain wrapped around her along with holding up dumbells, which she too had never heard of either. While failing at first, she masters it by the end.

Then it was onto the pizza portion of the workout. And if you're also wondering what in the heck a pizza workout is, it's the worst tease of all time. It's literally weights disguised as pizza, and later on donuts were added to the mix. Talk about a buzzkill.

RELATED: Captain Klay Thompson returns with gf Megan Thee Stallion’s epic new nickname

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Then, it was a short break for a couples stretch together, which this duo made look adorable as always.

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Stallion wrapped the workout all up with pizza and donut squats, and as you can tell, there is nothing delicious about these, unless we're talking about the rapper's amazing commentary throughout the Instagram Reels.

Megan Thee Stallio
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

At one point, Stallion makes fun of the former Splash Brother and five-time NBA All-Star for whining, and Klay calls her a "drama queen," to which, she replies, "WHHHHHHHAAAAT."

After the grueling gym session, it was time to unwind, with Klay jumping into his refreshing pool at home. Megan admits she didn't join because she can't swim, before putting a bow on it with some delicious looking shrimp boats.

Megan Thee Stallion
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Klay, being the ever supportive partner, tells his "drama queen," "You did everything I could do but better."

Relationship goals for the win! Klay and Megan have it on lock down. It's high comedy and you should definitely check it out.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships