Megan Thee Stallion slays Klay Thompson's pizza workout with chain around chest
Let's hope Shaq is wrong, because the adventures of Klay Thompson and girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion are must-see social media content.
In the latest installment, the popstar and her Dallas Mavericks shooting guard boyfriend return to the gym, with the "Savage" hitmaker doing another installment of attempting to match anything the former Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion does in his intense workout sessions.
And Stallion lives up to the name. The 30-year-old, San Antonio, Texas native crushed it.
Stallion started off mastering something awful called a skater squat with a literal chain wrapped around her along with holding up dumbells, which she too had never heard of either. While failing at first, she masters it by the end.
Then it was onto the pizza portion of the workout. And if you're also wondering what in the heck a pizza workout is, it's the worst tease of all time. It's literally weights disguised as pizza, and later on donuts were added to the mix. Talk about a buzzkill.
Then, it was a short break for a couples stretch together, which this duo made look adorable as always.
Stallion wrapped the workout all up with pizza and donut squats, and as you can tell, there is nothing delicious about these, unless we're talking about the rapper's amazing commentary throughout the Instagram Reels.
At one point, Stallion makes fun of the former Splash Brother and five-time NBA All-Star for whining, and Klay calls her a "drama queen," to which, she replies, "WHHHHHHHAAAAT."
After the grueling gym session, it was time to unwind, with Klay jumping into his refreshing pool at home. Megan admits she didn't join because she can't swim, before putting a bow on it with some delicious looking shrimp boats.
Klay, being the ever supportive partner, tells his "drama queen," "You did everything I could do but better."
Relationship goals for the win! Klay and Megan have it on lock down. It's high comedy and you should definitely check it out.
