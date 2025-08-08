Megan Thee Stallion is perfect Klay Thompson girlfriend in newly uncovered photo
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are looking to prove Shaq wrong. Very wrong.
Shaquille O'Neal said he was giving the much-talked about summer romance between the ex-Golden State Warriors legend, current Dallas Mavericks shooting guard, and the popstar "six weeks." So far, Thompson and Megan are still going strong almost a month into their relationship.
After adventures in golf, and then on the former Splash Brother's happy place, his boat, it was time to take on baseball as a happy couple at "The Sandlot Classic" charity event. (Of course Klay's younger brother, Trayce Thompson, played in the MLB for eight seasons, with the four-time NBA champion regularly attending his games. )
Thompson seemed to have a blast, and while the photo of Thompson and Stallion in the dugout adorably cuddling with their arms around each other is fantastic, it's a newly uncovered photo that shows off their relationship goals.
In another more candid shot, the "Savage" and "WAP" hitmaker is just chilling by Klay's side, where it looks like she's either taking notes or keeping score. It's the kind of moment that gives fans hope that the duo will far surpass Shaq's evil prediction.
Stallion has proven a good luck charm for Thompson at his day job too, as the 3-point specialist looks to return to his Warriors-like form, and in a video posted last month, the five-time NBA All-Star drained 72 in a row!
Time will tell if Shaq eats crow. For now, it's looking good.
