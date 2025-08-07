Klay Thompson goes full baseball uni with Megan Thee Stallion in his arms
Klay Thompson has been showing off his baseball skills a lot lately. This time his new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion joined him for an adorable couple’s photo the Dallas Mavericks star shared.
The rapper and the four-time NBA champ hard launched their relationship recently while rocking matching fits at her charity event in New York City. Megan Pete — her real name — first made waves in a bikini photo in the Bahamas with Thompson in the background.
Since then they’ve been seen getting frisky in the gym, and Klay picking out her first golf outfit, and then back on a boat where “Captain” Klay was back and Pete totally crushed her stunning fishing fit.
While Thompson has been putting in work in the gym hitting an insane amount of three-pointers in a row, he’s also shown he can ball in baseball. He took batting practice and threw out the first pitch for the Texas Rangers this summer.
And now, he was part of the innagural “The Sandlot Classic” charity event where he shared photos.
Within those photos is an adorable one of Pete in Thompson’s arms while he’s in his full uniform.
It just looks weird to see the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter in any uniform but an NBA one. Pete will no doubt pose with him in a Mavs uniform sooner or later if they are still together by the season. For now, they certainly look to be enjoying each other’s company on and off the baseball field.
