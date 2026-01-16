Mike Tomlin's wife Kiya breaks silence on Steelers coach's shocking departure

Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons and none of them with a losing record. While the shock around the league is still fresh, his wife broke her silence after the bombshell news that hit three days ago.

The 53-year-old coach Tomlin released a statement on Tuesday, January 13, following an ugly 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round in Pittsburgh.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before his final game. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

RELATED: Mike Tomlin’s wife Kiya in spotlight for Steelers stunning exit as head coach

His fashion designer wife posted on Instagram her own words on what the news has meant to her in four parts:

Part 1: A LEGACY FORGED: COACH TOMLIN

“As many of you are aware, my husband has stepped down from his position as Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I want to take a moment to share something from my heart.

I am incredibly proud of all he has accomplished, both on and off the field. Over the past few days, the messages and testimonies shared by current and former players — the men who knew him best — have been deeply moving. They’ve affirmed what I’ve always known to be true about his purpose and character.

His mission began long before the titles and headlines, back when we first met in college, and it has never wavered.”

Kiya Tomlin/Instagram

RELATED: Mike Tomlin’s Georgia gymnast daughter Harley in spotlight after Steelers stunner

Part 2: MORE THAN A COACH: A MENTOR

”From the very beginning, his purpose was clear: to help young men become great individuals. Coaching and fatherhood became the avenues through which he lived out that calling.

To me, the men who passed through his locker rooms over more than 30 years of coaching, our own children, and the hundreds of young people across the region he personally poured into — that is his true legacy.

They are his coaching tree, and that is the achievement we are most proud of.”

Kiya Tomlin/Instagram

Part 3: THE COACH T COLLECTION

“The Coach T Collection was my way of sharing that mentorship with the world — capturing the lessons, discipline, and mindset that shaped so many lives.

Kiya Tomlin/Instagram

While I don’t yet know what our next chapter looks like, what I do know is that I am deeply grateful for the journey the Coach T Collection represented.”

Part 4: Thank you, Pittsburgh

“THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT, YOUR WORDS OF KINDNESS, AND THE WARM RECEPTION OUR FAMILY HAS RECEIVED OVER THE LAST 19 YEARS.”

Kiya Tomlin/Instagram

It’s truly a heartfelt thank you from Kiya.

What’s next?

Tomlin will be courted by networks to by an NFL analyst, and no doubt other team’s with coaching vacancies will reach out.

Will he be at his daughter gymnastics meet tonight?

Harley Tomlin and the Georgia Bulldogs GymDogs are facing off against No. 2 LSU on Friday night. Maybe both Kiya and Mike will make an appearance.

