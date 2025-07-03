Vanessa Bryant flashes biggest smile in Dodgers fit matching daughters at big game
Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters attended Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers game for Clayton Kershaw’s historic feat.
The wife of Kobe Bryant, 43, and their three daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, are all huge Dodgers fans like the late Los Angeles Lakers legend was. We’ve seen them at games before as a family and where Natalia and mom looked like twins together.
The family also just was seen taking a trip to New York all together where they went to a New York Liberty WNBA game where Vanessa stepped out in an eye-catching red fit, and then enjoyed time with her daughters in Central Park with the perfect summer yellow dress. Then it was off to Mexico with some heart-melting family photos like below.
After returning, Vanessa, who is a Los Angeles native, wasn’t going to miss the chance to see history as Kershaw became the 20th MLB pitcher ever with 3,000 career strikeouts. He accomplished the feat in the sixth inning vs. the Chicago White Sox, and the Dodgers had a dramatic ninth-inning walkoff win, 5-4. She had the biggest smile while posing with Natalia, Bianka, and Capri watching it happen.
The Dodgers got the win and Kershaw made history, but the Bryant family made some forever memories with that photo. Somewhere dad was smiling with them rocking his Dodgers fit, too.
