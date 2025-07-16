The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman have blonde-off side-by-side at All-Star Game

The girlfriend of Pirates star Paul Skenes and the wife of World Series MVP Freddie Freeman have dueling dresses in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan

Social media star Livvy Dunne watches the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Social media star Livvy Dunne watches the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Two of the All-Star WAGs of MLB got together for an epic photo at the 2025 MLB All-Star game. Livvy Dunne and Chelsea Freeman crushed their side-by-side selfie in a photo that should melt social media.

Dunne, 22, is the former LSU gymnast and super influencer who recently crushed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, along with a “red, white, & freckled” bikini in the Hamptons over Fourth of July. She’s the girlfriend of 23-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates ace and now two-time All-Star Paul Skenes. Dunne wowed for Monday’s Home Run Derby in some Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots, while upstaging Skenes in a backless blue dress on Tuesday’s red carpet.

Paul Skenes Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Freeman, 34, is the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and is always a hit with her fits like her custom Dodgers Japan jerseys during the season opener. She’s also a big fan of Dunne and Skenes, previously gushing over their viral GQ photos.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman hit the red carpet for the 58th Annual CMA Awards.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman hit the red carpet for the 58th Annual CMA Awards. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dunne also showed love to Freeman earlier in the day on the red carpet.

The two then linked up at the game for an epic photo with Freeman rocking the black, and Dunne bringing it with the blue in this side-by-side selfie stunner.

Chelsea Freeman and Livvy Dunne
Chelsea Freeman and Livvy Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

No matter what the result was on Tuesday night on the field, those two won the night with their dueling dress photo.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

