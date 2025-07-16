Livvy Dunne, Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman have blonde-off side-by-side at All-Star Game
Two of the All-Star WAGs of MLB got together for an epic photo at the 2025 MLB All-Star game. Livvy Dunne and Chelsea Freeman crushed their side-by-side selfie in a photo that should melt social media.
Dunne, 22, is the former LSU gymnast and super influencer who recently crushed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, along with a “red, white, & freckled” bikini in the Hamptons over Fourth of July. She’s the girlfriend of 23-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates ace and now two-time All-Star Paul Skenes. Dunne wowed for Monday’s Home Run Derby in some Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots, while upstaging Skenes in a backless blue dress on Tuesday’s red carpet.
RELATED: Paul Skenes rescues Livvy's wardrobe mishap on MLB All-Star Game red carpet
Freeman, 34, is the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and is always a hit with her fits like her custom Dodgers Japan jerseys during the season opener. She’s also a big fan of Dunne and Skenes, previously gushing over their viral GQ photos.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko is orange creamsicle perfection in rare appearance
Dunne also showed love to Freeman earlier in the day on the red carpet.
The two then linked up at the game for an epic photo with Freeman rocking the black, and Dunne bringing it with the blue in this side-by-side selfie stunner.
RELATED: Aaron Judge’s wife crushes Yankees All-Star in white dress in rare public appearance
No matter what the result was on Tuesday night on the field, those two won the night with their dueling dress photo.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’