NaLyssa Smith adorably celebrates DiJonai Carrington's WNBA MIP award
WNBA power couple NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington have captured the hearts of social media.
After some speculation that Smith and Carrington got engaged when DiJonai was spotted wearing a huge rock on her ring finger, the two became opponents on the court with the Connecticut Sun hosting the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.
Carrington and Connecticut swept the Fever to advance to the semifinals, but the two still found time to share some special moments.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith's special moment after Sun-Fever WNBA Playoff game
Following the game, which Carrington pulled up to in a stunning red fit, the two shared a heartwarming moment on the court. Carrington later took to social media calling for the Fever to "free" NaLyssa after limited postseason minutes.
Prior to the game, DiJonai was named the WNBA's Most Improved Player for the season and NaLyssa shared a hilarious video showing her adorable celebration for her beau back home.
The funniest moment of the video is when NaLyssa tries to set off the confetti bottle as DiJonai enters the apartment, but it was being held upside down.
The disappointed reaction is meme-worthy.
You can't write a more comical result.
The two WNBA stars have been dating since Carrington transferred to the Baylor Bears from Stanford for her senior year during the 2020-21 season.
Despite the confetti mishap, NaLyssa went all out and pulled through for DiJonai in a big way.
That's love.
Carrington put together an incredible season for the Sun and has established herself as one of the best perimeter-defending guards in the league. She averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.
Now, she and the Sun will prepare to face Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals, and NaLyssa will be rooting her on every step of the way.
