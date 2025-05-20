The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia in side-by-side high school, college graduation photos

The oldest daughter of the late NBA legend and mom Vanessa Bryant is shown in 2021 vs. 2025 graduations.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

How fast time flies. Natalia Diamante Bryant graduated high school in 2021 and fast forward to 2025 is a college graduate.

The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant just earned her degree in film from the University of Southern California while wearing a stunning white dress underneath her gown that featured an amazing tribute to dad. When she received her diploma, Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss was the special guest to give it to her in a touching gesture.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia, 22, graduated high school after Kobe and sister Gigi were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that took the lives of nine people in January of 2020. She’s persevered through the grief and is quite the young lady. She made mom so proud as seen in her sweet message to her daughter.

She looks like Vanessa, too, with her model looks and their matching fits like their cowgirl twin looks for a recent Beyoncé concert. Natalia’s also turning into quite the celebrity with appearances at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a stunning gown, and at a swanky Tory Burch Rodeo Drive party where she posed with Ciara.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia and mom attend a USC women’s basketball game. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

She’s grown up a lot in four years as this side-by-side photo of her high school and college graduations shows from when she graduated Sage High School in Newport Coast where she starred in volleyball to last week at USC.

Natalia is always smiling through it all. No doubt, dad and sister are smiling with her.

Kobe Bryan
Kobe with Natalia and Vanessa / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

