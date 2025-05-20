Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia in side-by-side high school, college graduation photos
How fast time flies. Natalia Diamante Bryant graduated high school in 2021 and fast forward to 2025 is a college graduate.
The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant just earned her degree in film from the University of Southern California while wearing a stunning white dress underneath her gown that featured an amazing tribute to dad. When she received her diploma, Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss was the special guest to give it to her in a touching gesture.
Natalia, 22, graduated high school after Kobe and sister Gigi were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that took the lives of nine people in January of 2020. She’s persevered through the grief and is quite the young lady. She made mom so proud as seen in her sweet message to her daughter.
She looks like Vanessa, too, with her model looks and their matching fits like their cowgirl twin looks for a recent Beyoncé concert. Natalia’s also turning into quite the celebrity with appearances at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a stunning gown, and at a swanky Tory Burch Rodeo Drive party where she posed with Ciara.
She’s grown up a lot in four years as this side-by-side photo of her high school and college graduations shows from when she graduated Sage High School in Newport Coast where she starred in volleyball to last week at USC.
Natalia is always smiling through it all. No doubt, dad and sister are smiling with her.
