Myles Garrett's shirtless physique is bonkers talking Shedeur Sanders
Myles Garrett makes his NFL peers look like mere mortals.
The Cleveland Browns defensive superstar and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is listed at 6-foot-4, but at the combine, the 29 year old was officially measured at six feet, four and a half inches. And wow, does that make all the difference.
We're kidding of course, and the six-time All-Pro selection looks like a real-life superhero. With his shirt off, he puts every other human being to shame.
Garrett isn't afraid to flaunt it either, showing up at this morning's press conference shirtless, grabbing headlines for his praise of polarizing fourth-string rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft said: “He's lighthearted. He works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft. Looking forward to seeing him in these preseason games”
Garrett is the lone stable presence for the Browns after signing a four-year, $160 million extension ($123.5 million guaranteed), as their quarterback situation is completely preposterous by NFL standards with four QBs on the roster: Super Bowl-winning veteran Joe Flacco, 40, currently leading the race against Super Bowl winning backup Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Sanders.
That doesn't even take into account the $230-million bust Deshaun Watson, who looms awkwardly recovering from his Achilles injury with talks that he could down the franchise during the season with a nuclear option.
At least the Browns can brag that they have the dude that wins the NFL hands down for shirtless press conferences looks. Every other player is a distant second place.
