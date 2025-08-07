The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Myles Garrett's shirtless physique is bonkers talking Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns defensive superstar grabbed headlines for complimenting Shedeur Sanders. But it was his shirtless physique that was the showstopper.

Matthew Graham

Myles Garrett makes his NFL peers look like mere mortals.

The Cleveland Browns defensive superstar and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is listed at 6-foot-4, but at the combine, the 29 year old was officially measured at six feet, four and a half inches. And wow, does that make all the difference.

Myles Garrett
Jul 23, 2025: Myles Garrett shirtless. Enough said. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

We're kidding of course, and the six-time All-Pro selection looks like a real-life superhero. With his shirt off, he puts every other human being to shame.

Garrett isn't afraid to flaunt it either, showing up at this morning's press conference shirtless, grabbing headlines for his praise of polarizing fourth-string rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft said: “He's lighthearted. He works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft. Looking forward to seeing him in these preseason games”

Garrett is the lone stable presence for the Browns after signing a four-year, $160 million extension ($123.5 million guaranteed), as their quarterback situation is completely preposterous by NFL standards with four QBs on the roster: Super Bowl-winning veteran Joe Flacco, 40, currently leading the race against Super Bowl winning backup Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders, Myles Garrett
Shedeur Sanders aspires to have Myles Garrett's biceps. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

That doesn't even take into account the $230-million bust Deshaun Watson, who looms awkwardly recovering from his Achilles injury with talks that he could down the franchise during the season with a nuclear option.

At least the Browns can brag that they have the dude that wins the NFL hands down for shirtless press conferences looks. Every other player is a distant second place.

Myles Garrett
