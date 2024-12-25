Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flexes custom Texans jersey awaiting Beyonce
NBA WAG and influencer Draya Michele, the girlfriend of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green who signed a blockbuster extension before the start of the NBA season, was ready for the Houston Texans' Christmas Day showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
But its not because of the NFL action.
Instead, Draya, who showed off a custom Texans jersey and her Louis Vuitton handbag during the game, was ready for Beyonce's halftime performance and she was rocking a special "Beyonce Bowl" wristband for the occasion.
Draya shared her excitement on social media.
It looks like Jalen Green was excited for the show, too, rocking the nail paint and all.
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.
