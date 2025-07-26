Nick Kurtz Puts the A's and Sacramento on the Map
Nick Kurtz' historic night in Houston, going a perfect 6-for-6 with four home runs, was something from out of this world. Kurtz became the first A’s player in franchise history with a four-homer game, as well as the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, and the 20th player overall.
Kurtz also matched the MLB record with 19 total bases in the A's 15-3 victory. As the records continue to stack, what's even more amazing is that the 22 -year-old has accomplished all of this in a matter of a little over 3 months, making his debut on April 23rd. According to ESPN, one of the scorecards and his bat are bound for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
For those who are lucky enough to be around Nick Kurtz and witness his power, there is a lack of surprise when he comes up and does something incredible in big moments. This feat, however, left everyone in awe. From batting practice to his late-inning clutch heroics, there's no shortage of home runs or picture perfect moments.
A's manager Mark Kotsay has been coming up with new ways to describe just how incredible Nick Kurtz is all season long, typically noting his calmness and his leadership, even as young player, which is something hard to find. It's clear his coaches and teammates consider him a special player and person, and look to him to lead the team with his demeanor and his drive to win.
While Kurtz made his debut in April, it took him a few games to really get going and turn into the masher that we're seeing day in and day out here in July. Since he returned from a brief IL stint on June 9, he has been the best hitter in all of baseball, posting a 237 wRC+ with 18 home runs and 44 RBI. He's tied for the home run lead with Eugenio Suarez, and the RBI lead the way.
Kurtz has also hit an incredible .345 with a .414 on-base percentage. Miami's Kyle Stowers is the only player with a wRC+ above 200 in that span.
The second half will bring more home runs and incredible moments for the Athletics and Nick Kurtz, who will be in the spotlight now more than ever when he steps up to the plate in West Sacramento. The capitol city has not had this kind of buzz in baseball nationally, ever, and with Brent Rooker and Nick Kurtz putting them on the map, it's about time there is some positive attention for the green and gold.