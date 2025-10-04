The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Penn State alum Katie Feeney flexes Alabama ‘College GameDay’ fit with Big Al

The ESPN influencer enjoys rocks another fire look on a college football Saturday.

Matt Ryan

Katie Feeney on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Katie Feeney on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. / Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY

Last week Penn State Nittany Lions alum Katie Feeney was a decked out in a PSU cheerleader look for the big White Out Game vs. the Oregon Ducks. This Saturday, the ESPN influencer flexed an Alabama Crimson Tide look in Tuscaloosa for the game vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The 23-year-old Feeney boasts over 14 million followers across her social media channels and was an addition earlier this year to the ESPN family and has been a hit on College GameDay along with other big names like Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney/TikTok

RELATED: Who is shocking ESPN influencer hire Katie Feeney?

Her Georgia red skirt for the Bulldogs game at Tennessee was definitely a winner earlier this season.

While in Alabama, Feeney already rocked one Crimson Tide look. She’d show off her second for Saturday’s show while posing with the Crimson Tide mascot Big Al where she rocked the Bama boots.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney/Instagram

RELATED: New ESPN star Katie Feeney flaunts lavish NYC apartment for 23rd birthday

Bama hopes to have a better luck than Feeney’s Penn State squad last weekend.

She’s quickly becoming a fan favorite, too.

Katie Feeney (left)
Katie Feeney/Instagram

And enjoying herself on campus even if it’s not her favorite school.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion