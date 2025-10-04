Penn State alum Katie Feeney flexes Alabama ‘College GameDay’ fit with Big Al
Last week Penn State Nittany Lions alum Katie Feeney was a decked out in a PSU cheerleader look for the big White Out Game vs. the Oregon Ducks. This Saturday, the ESPN influencer flexed an Alabama Crimson Tide look in Tuscaloosa for the game vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The 23-year-old Feeney boasts over 14 million followers across her social media channels and was an addition earlier this year to the ESPN family and has been a hit on College GameDay along with other big names like Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee.
Her Georgia red skirt for the Bulldogs game at Tennessee was definitely a winner earlier this season.
While in Alabama, Feeney already rocked one Crimson Tide look. She’d show off her second for Saturday’s show while posing with the Crimson Tide mascot Big Al where she rocked the Bama boots.
Bama hopes to have a better luck than Feeney’s Penn State squad last weekend.
She’s quickly becoming a fan favorite, too.
And enjoying herself on campus even if it’s not her favorite school.
