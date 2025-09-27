Nick Saban rocks Penn State mascot fit after all-white suit on ‘College GameDay’
Nick Saban got into the Penn State Nittany Lions spirit in Happy Valley before the big matchup with the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers head coach and winner for seven national championships, Saban made headlines this week for a few reasons. He made an appearance in the new ESPN documentary “The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin” where he talked about the now Ole Miss Rebels coach’s time as offensive coordinator in Alabama. He also revealed he didn’t watch it and why.
RELATED: Oregon unveils glow-in-the-dark Nike 'Mummy Duck' cleats for Penn State game
Saban upset the Penn State fans when he took a shot at them about Alabama’s 27-11 victory there in 2011.
He’d later make amends on ESPN’s College GameDay as seen below.
First, to get in the spirit in State College, Pennsylvania, of the famous white out game that’s happening, the whole GameDay crew rocked the white suits.
RELATED: Pat McAfee amazingly pays for all $250k 'College GameDay' kick winners personally
Saban then put on the Nittany Lions mascot outfit to the delight of Penn State head coach James Franklin and the fans.
That used to be Lee Corso’s role of always putting on the mascot of the team he picked, but Corso retired after the first game of the season in his farewell.
Saban seems like he’s a good sport, even allowing Pat McAfee to feed him on the show.
It should be a fun game at night, but coach Saban made it a fun morning.
