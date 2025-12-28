Nikki Bella causes stir in ab-revealing Cooper DeJean Eagles jersey before WWE RAW
So Nikki Bella left us a big hint about Cooper DeJean before anyone was paying attention about their possible relationship.
As the Philadelphia Eagles, and recently named first-time Pro Bowler Cooper DeJean, which the WWE superstar and unretired women's championship contender made sure to give love to in an X repost, are battling for playoff position as the defending Super Bowl champions, John Cena's ex-girlfriend rocked an ab-revealing Eagles kelly green No. 33 jersey for the Bella Twins on her sister Brie's cooking show, "Hi, My Name is Brie."
Bella flexed hanging with DeJean a couple of weeks ago
Bella, 42, caused a stir recently when she showed off spending quality time with DeJean at what looks like a bar, twenty years her junior at only 22 years old, during a recent Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field after a much-needed blowout win against the Oakland Raiders, which ended a three-game losing streak.
The WWE Diva also flexed a photo in DeJean's locker.
Bella, nor DeJean, have done anything to dispel the dating rumors, and Nikki referenced the Eagles in her "WWE Monday Night RAW" appearance, going after the women's title against Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez, and then showing love to DeJean's big Pro Bowl honor.
"This is what champions look like," Bella said to the Michigan crowd. "You know what, how would you people know what champions look like? I mean you root for the Lions. I mean let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?"
The Bella Twins have also become diehard Eagles seemingly out of nowhere starting last season.
DeJean is a full participant in the Nikki dating rumors storyline
DeJean, one of the most popular Eagles players on the entire roster, also celebrated his interception last week against the Washington Commanders with an elaborate WWE style routine, also somewhat playing the heel with some noticing that it was a Cena maneuver the former Iowa standout pulled off.
For those not in the know, Cena and Nikki were in a serious relationship for many years.
So just like a good WWE storyline, we're all entertained by the Nikki and Cooper dating rumors.
