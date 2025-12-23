Nikki Bella shows Cooper DeJean love heating up dating rumors after WWE Eagles speech

Nikki Bella is unretiring for another shot at the WWE women's title, but the Hall of Famer is making headlines for an entirely reason — her possible relationship with the wildly popular Philadelphia Eagles cornerback, Cooper DeJean.

Nikki Bella at the premiere of the wrestling show WWE "Monday Night RAW" on Netflix at the Intuit Dome | IMAGO / Future Image

After hanging out together last week in Philadelphia and hanging out in the second-year Eagles' fan favorite's locker, which first got the dating rumors heating up, the 42-year-old WWE Divas legend has put that speculation into overdrive with her viral speech last night, plus another clue being dropped today when DeJean, 20 years her junior at 22 years old, was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Bella adds more fuel to the DeJean dating rumors

Nikki Bella | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Bella, also known as Nikki Garcia and part of the Bella Twins with sister Brie, showed the Eagles official post love with plenty of excitement.

This coming a day after Bella, on "WWE Monday Night RAW," put herself back in the ring spotlight at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, also caused a stir when she told the Detroit Lions faithful that they only wished they were as good as the Eagles.

"This is what champions look like," Bella said, turning full heel. "You know what, how would you people know what champions look like? I mean you root for the Lions."

Ouch! The crowd, naturally, was vehemently upset with unananimous boos.

"I mean let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right/"

Nikki Bella spittin' facts



"I mean, let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?" pic.twitter.com/2PatJjep14 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) December 23, 2025

DeJean had a WWE-like celebration against the Commanders

Sept. 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean walks out of the tunnel for warm ups against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl champion, who had a huge pick six as a rookie against the three-time champion Patrick Mahomes in the Eagles' blowout victory, seems to be enjoying the intrigue as well with John Cena's ex-girlfriend.

The former Iowa standout and second-round pick of the Birds in an elite NFL draft by general manager Howie Roseman alongside cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, put together an entire WWE-like celebration dance with Mitchell, named a Pro Bowler as well, and all of his Birds teammates after his interception against the Washington Commanders in their 29-18 victory on Saturday.

Cooper DeJean just did a wrestling move on Quinyon Mitchell for his interception celly. And his teammates counted 1-2-3.

Tribute to WWE @JohnCena ?😂 pic.twitter.com/ADGts0GDr0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 21, 2025

So needless to say, game on for the Bella and DeJean dating rumors.

Sydney Zmrzel/Instagram

