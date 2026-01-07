Nikki Bella shares rare mom post with son Matteo amid Cooper DeJean dating rumors

Nikki Bella still has a larger than life persona for the WWE.

Her recent un-retirement for a shot at the women's title proved that, with her Philadelphia Eagles inspired kelly green outfit getting more attention than the actual outcome of the match.

Nikki Bella | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Bella, 42, born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, has also made plenty of headlines with her rumored relationship with 22-year-old Philadelphia Eagles heartthrob Cooper DeJean, although whether or not they're actually dating has had conflicting reports.

Nikki Bella in an Eagles Cooper DeJean jersey | Brie Garcia/Instagram

While the Bella Twins WWE Hall of Famer has been busy promoting the FIesta Bowl, as this year's grand marshall, and touting Wynn Las Vegas with her sister Brie, she found a chance to get away to spend some quality time with the only man that really matters the most to Nikki — her five-year-old son Matteo.

Bella provides a rare glimpse of her life as a mother

Nikki Bella at the premiere of the wrestling show WWE "Monday Night RAW" on Netflix at the Intuit Dome | IMAGO / Future Image

Posting on Instagram, Bella shared the fun times had on the mother-son date at Legoland California, revealing that she escaped her Vegas duties to be with Matteo, who she had with ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev, her former "Dancing with the Stars" partner turned spouse.

"Legoland is Matteo’s most favorite place ever!," Bella wrote in the caption. "He never wants to leave omgosh. He’s always so happy there. And he finally met Lego Santa! 🥹 He’s such a little master builder. This kid constantly impresses me. 🧡🧱🥲."

Based on the photos Bella shared, Matteo certainly seemed to have the time of his life.

Then Bella understandably got a little emotional when the two-time WWE Divas Champion revealed her son said, "I love you, Mom. Thank you." If that doesn't melt your heart, then we don't know what will.

Nikki Bella shares her life as a mother. | Nikki Garcia/Instagram

Bella wrapped up the many Instagram updates by saying, "nothing like seeing your little one's favorite adventures through their eyes," with a selfie of mom and son after a fun-filled day.

Nikki Bella shares her life as a mother | Nikki Garcia/Instagram

It's obviously a big sacrifice for Bella missing quality time with Matteo for her still extremely busy career, but it's nice to see that the proud mama makes the most of their time together.

Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia | IMAGO / NurPhoto

