Cooper DeJean ups Nikki Bella dating rumors speculation with dramatic change

If Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean are not dating, then the rumored couple certainly enjoys being in the spotlight by dropping constant hints like they are girlfriend and boyfriend.

Nikki Bella at the premiere of the wrestling show WWE "Monday Night RAW" on Netflix at the Intuit Dome | IMAGO / Future Image

After the 42-year-old WWE superstar dropped an Instagram Reels post rocking a No. 33 DeJean jersey before the Philadelphia Eagles' ugly win against the Buffalo Bills, the Bella Twins Hall of Famer turned heads in a kelly green outfit for her "WWE Monday Night RAW" title match.

Nikki Bella in her Philadelphia Eagles inspired gear 🦅🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZNJFLL3aVA — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) December 30, 2025

After trolling the crowd with her ex-boyfriend, John Cena's, patented STF maneuver, Bella lost in a disjointed three-way championship belt match, eventually losing to Stephanie Vaquer.

NIKKI BELLA WITH THE TRIBUTE TO JOHN CENA



👀👀👀👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sgtEKXr62w — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) December 30, 2025

Even the RAW announcers referenced the dating rumors in her Eagles fit.

Nikki Bella wore new Kelly Green #Eagles-inspired ring gear for her match on Monday Night Raw last night, with the broadcast even mentioning the Cooper DeJean dating rumors swirling on social media.pic.twitter.com/R3Fe9QS99C — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) December 30, 2025

In Bella's post commemorating the night, naturally writing, "thank me," which is exactly what she told the crowd for her Cena move, you'll notice DeJean liked the post, which has only started happening recently.

DeJean has only started recently liking Eagles-themed Bella posts

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean walks out of the tunnel for warm ups against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles fan favorite and first-time Pro Bowler, twenty years Bella's junior at 22 years old, also liked Bella's original post that started the dating rumors after the duo hung out at a bar together in Philly after the blowout win at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella hanging out after the Eagles win | Nikki Garcia/Instagram

The former Iowa standout and eventual second-round pick of the Birds in the 2024 NFL Draft, also liked her DeJean representing post from Sunday and several others, and the Super Bowl champion reacted with a heart emoji in the accompanying IG carousel one from Raiders weekend.

Cooper DeJean has heart and eagle emojis in Nikki Bella's post from when the two hung out together in Philly. | Nikki Bella/Instagram

For those thinking this is not a big deal, in the modern day of celebrity dating going public, first comes the follow, then the "likes" and/or commentary in the comments, then the social media hard launch. So we're already at phase two of three.

At the very least, it's certainly entertaining. And for that Nikki Bella, we certainly thank you.

Nikki Bella | IMAGO / NurPhoto

