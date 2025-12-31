Cooper DeJean ups Nikki Bella dating rumors speculation with dramatic change
If Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean are not dating, then the rumored couple certainly enjoys being in the spotlight by dropping constant hints like they are girlfriend and boyfriend.
After the 42-year-old WWE superstar dropped an Instagram Reels post rocking a No. 33 DeJean jersey before the Philadelphia Eagles' ugly win against the Buffalo Bills, the Bella Twins Hall of Famer turned heads in a kelly green outfit for her "WWE Monday Night RAW" title match.
After trolling the crowd with her ex-boyfriend, John Cena's, patented STF maneuver, Bella lost in a disjointed three-way championship belt match, eventually losing to Stephanie Vaquer.
Even the RAW announcers referenced the dating rumors in her Eagles fit.
In Bella's post commemorating the night, naturally writing, "thank me," which is exactly what she told the crowd for her Cena move, you'll notice DeJean liked the post, which has only started happening recently.
DeJean has only started recently liking Eagles-themed Bella posts
The Eagles fan favorite and first-time Pro Bowler, twenty years Bella's junior at 22 years old, also liked Bella's original post that started the dating rumors after the duo hung out at a bar together in Philly after the blowout win at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The former Iowa standout and eventual second-round pick of the Birds in the 2024 NFL Draft, also liked her DeJean representing post from Sunday and several others, and the Super Bowl champion reacted with a heart emoji in the accompanying IG carousel one from Raiders weekend.
For those thinking this is not a big deal, in the modern day of celebrity dating going public, first comes the follow, then the "likes" and/or commentary in the comments, then the social media hard launch. So we're already at phase two of three.
At the very least, it's certainly entertaining. And for that Nikki Bella, we certainly thank you.
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.