Nikki Bella flaunts Cooper DeJean jersey for Eagles vs. Bills fueling dating rumors
In this story:
Not to brag, but we've been ahead of the curve with the Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean dating rumors like we're closely following a WWE storyline.
The WWE superstar has been rocking ab-revealing Cooper DeJean jerseys while no one noticed, but after being spotted with the first time Pro Bowler and Philadelphia Eagles heartthrob at a bar after their blowout victory against the Oakland Raiders, John Cena's ex-girlfriend is doubling down on the speculation that she's officially DeJean's girlfriend.
RELATED: Nikki Bella shows DeJean love heating up dating rumors after WWE Eagles speech
Sharing in an Instagram post, Bella, 42, one half of the WWE Hall of Fame Bella Twins, flexed a head-to-toe Eagles fit highlighted by another No. 33 DeJean jersey, which is different than the one she flexed in October on her sister Brie's cooking show, "Hi, My Name is Brie."
RELATED: Cooper DeJean’s ex-girlfriend Steph Wilfawn rocks white string bikini in Mexico
The relationship speculation has caused a stir because Bella is twenty years older than the Eagles fan favorite, who is only 22 years old.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Christmas party
Bella wrote in the caption, "Walking into Sunday like…. 🦅🔥“Been there, WON that.” 🙌🏼"
Bella also showed love to DeJean earlier this week when he was named to his first Pro Bowl, not to mention representing the Eagles on "WWE Monday Night RAW" talking smack to Detroit Lions fans for never winning a Super Bowl.
We literally wrote all about their background together hours ago in her midriff-flexing DeJean jersey, so if you want the full down low of their possible blossoming romance, read here and catch up!
Until then, as Bella would say for DeJean as he takes on reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, "Go Birds!"
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.