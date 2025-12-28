Nikki Bella flaunts Cooper DeJean jersey for Eagles vs. Bills fueling dating rumors

Not to brag, but we've been ahead of the curve with the Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean dating rumors like we're closely following a WWE storyline.

Nikki Bella at the premiere of the wrestling show 'WWE Monday Night RAW' on Netflix at the Intuit Dome. | IMAGO / Future Image

The WWE superstar has been rocking ab-revealing Cooper DeJean jerseys while no one noticed, but after being spotted with the first time Pro Bowler and Philadelphia Eagles heartthrob at a bar after their blowout victory against the Oakland Raiders, John Cena's ex-girlfriend is doubling down on the speculation that she's officially DeJean's girlfriend.

Dec. 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Sharing in an Instagram post, Bella, 42, one half of the WWE Hall of Fame Bella Twins, flexed a head-to-toe Eagles fit highlighted by another No. 33 DeJean jersey, which is different than the one she flexed in October on her sister Brie's cooking show, "Hi, My Name is Brie."

Nikki Bella at the premiere of the wrestling show WWE "Monday Night RAW" on Netflix at the Intuit Dome | IMAGO / Future Image

The relationship speculation has caused a stir because Bella is twenty years older than the Eagles fan favorite, who is only 22 years old.

Nikki Bella rocks another Cooper DeJean jersey. | Nikki Bella/Instagram

Bella wrote in the caption, "Walking into Sunday like…. 🦅🔥“Been there, WON that.” 🙌🏼"

Bella also showed love to DeJean earlier this week when he was named to his first Pro Bowl, not to mention representing the Eagles on "WWE Monday Night RAW" talking smack to Detroit Lions fans for never winning a Super Bowl.

We literally wrote all about their background together hours ago in her midriff-flexing DeJean jersey, so if you want the full down low of their possible blossoming romance, read here and catch up!

Until then, as Bella would say for DeJean as he takes on reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, "Go Birds!"

Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia | IMAGO / NurPhoto

