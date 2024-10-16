The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Noah Lyles posts most adorable first photos since Junelle Bromfield engagement

The gold medalist track star shares the joyous moments after popping the question.

Matt Ryan

Noah Lyles (USA) in the men's 200m semifinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Noah Lyles (USA) in the men's 200m semifinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The world’s fastest man is engaged and quick to post more photos of the aftermath of his epic proposal to girlfriend Junelle Bromfield.

Lyles, the 100m Olympic champion for USA, actually predicted he’d marry Bromfield when they were just friends as evident by an old text exchange between the two. Now, Lyles is officially off the market after Bromfield’s resounding “yes” to the big question. Lyles popped the question in style with pink flowers shaped into a heart with petals on the floor, and candles all around them with the big question in the middle of the wreath.

RELATED: Simone Biles posts intimate Jonathan Owens reunion photo with sweet message

The video was captioned: “To my future wife, I will love you forever.”

Lyles, 27, and the Jamaican Olympic sprinter Bromfield, 26, are enjoying their engagement. Lyles took to Instagram to post more photos of the aftermath of their joyous moment.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas charms in chill selfies after tropical jet-setting vacation

Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles
The happy couple Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles / Noah Lyles/Instagram
Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield
Noah Lyles/Instagram

And of course friends and family were there to celebrate.

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles/Instagram
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles/Instagram

The couple have known each other since 2017 when Bromfield reached out to Lyles on social media, but it wasn’t until two years ago when they actually started dating.

Now they are getting married like Lyles predicted. Here’s to many more good times for the happy couple.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game

Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit

Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look

Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out

Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships