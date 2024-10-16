Noah Lyles posts most adorable first photos since Junelle Bromfield engagement
The world’s fastest man is engaged and quick to post more photos of the aftermath of his epic proposal to girlfriend Junelle Bromfield.
Lyles, the 100m Olympic champion for USA, actually predicted he’d marry Bromfield when they were just friends as evident by an old text exchange between the two. Now, Lyles is officially off the market after Bromfield’s resounding “yes” to the big question. Lyles popped the question in style with pink flowers shaped into a heart with petals on the floor, and candles all around them with the big question in the middle of the wreath.
The video was captioned: “To my future wife, I will love you forever.”
Lyles, 27, and the Jamaican Olympic sprinter Bromfield, 26, are enjoying their engagement. Lyles took to Instagram to post more photos of the aftermath of their joyous moment.
And of course friends and family were there to celebrate.
The couple have known each other since 2017 when Bromfield reached out to Lyles on social media, but it wasn’t until two years ago when they actually started dating.
Now they are getting married like Lyles predicted. Here’s to many more good times for the happy couple.
