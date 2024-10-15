Noah Lyles’ sweet text messages to Junelle Bromfield correctly predicted their future
Noah Lyles is the world’s fastest man. Maybe he’s also a time traveler.
Lyles, the 100m Olympic gold medalist in the 2024 Paris Games, is officially off the market, announcing his engagement to fellow Olympic sprinter Junelle Bromfield of Jamaica, who won a bronze medal in 2020 Tokyo Games. Lyles popped the question in style with pink flowers shaped into a heart with petals on the floor, and candles all around them with the big question in the middle of the wreath. Bromfield didn’t hesitate to say yes and flashed the ring on her finger.
The video was captioned: “To my future wife, I will love you forever.”
The couple have known each other since 2017 when the 26-year-old Bromfield reached out to Lyles, 27, on social media, but it wasn’t until two years ago when they actually started dating.
But did Lyles predict their future? The sprinter and Bromfield revealed his sweet text messages when they were just long-distance friends communicating. Here are the messages Bromfield received:
Bromfield talked about the text messages on the comments of the Instagram post.
Long distance wasn’t going to work for the sprinter Lyles, huh? How adorable.
As fast as the two are, hopefully they don’t sprint toward a wedding date and get to enjoy their engagement. Congrats to Lyles and Bromfield.
